Florida gets zero votes in Week 11 USA TODAY Sports Baseball Coaches Poll update

Florida didn’t make any noise in the Week 11 update to the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after finishing a four-game week with two wins and two losses.

The Gators outscored the Arkansas Razorbacks over the weekend, but a pair of one-run losses handed the hometown Hogs the series win. Florida is now 22-21 overall and 9-12 against SEC opponents. It’s been rough for the Orange and Blue on the weekends lately, dropping four straight series after winning the first three in conference play.

The SEC boasts X teams inside the top 25 — No. 1 Texas A&M, No. 2 Arkansas, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 8 Kentucky, No. 13 Vanderbilt, No. 14 South Carolina, No. 17 Alabama, No. 18 Georgia and No. 21 Mississippi State.

Florida has series wins over the Aggies and MSU Bulldogs with three left to play against Tennessee, UK and UGA.

It’s worth noting that one of the coaches who votes in the poll is at Florida Atlantic. The Owls will travel to Gainesville on Tuesday for a game with the Gators.

A first-hand look at a convincing Gators win could help Florida earn some support in this poll next week. A series win over Tennessee would do far more, though.

