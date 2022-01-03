Florida gets two crystal ball projections for one of its top targets

Four-star running back Trevor Etienne will decide between Florida, Clemson and LSU on Saturday during the All-American Bowl broadcast.

LSU is the hometown team but Clemson and Florida are the two out in front. His brother, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr., played four years at Clemson, but the Gators appear to have the momentum on their side with under a week to go. 247Sports’ Blake Alderman and Steve Wiltfong placed crystal ball predictions in favor of Florida on Monday, each with a confidence level of six (out of ten).

Alderman said that Clemson hasn’t felt confident about landing Etienne since hosting him in December and that LSU’s lack of activity makes Florida’s “steady contact” look even better. Billy Napier‘s staff has a ton of ties to the state of Louisiana, and that’s seen favorably by the Etienne family. Playing in Gainesville would also allow the brothers to be close by and make it easier for the family to watch both.

“I like what Coach Napier is doing and his vision for the program,” Etienne said. “I see myself being able to help them become a better place and that’s something I want to see myself be part of.”

Etienne sounds enthusiastic about Florida, but nothing is certain until he’s officially committed and signed. He’ll be one of the top names in the Swamp on Jan. 14 when the Gators are set to host several recruits on official visits. If the Gators don’t end up earning his pledge on Saturday, they’ll have an opportunity to flip him right away.

Related

Gators land a commitment from this massive transferring lineman This Florida running back target set to commit on signing day This highly-sought wide receiver transfer names Florida a finalist 3-star Gators OL commit sets official visit to Gainesville Gators set to host 4-star LB signee on second official visit

List

Florida football recruiting roundup heading into 2022

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.