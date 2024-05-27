Florida gets star G Walter Clayton Jr. back for senior year

The biggest question mark of Todd Golden and the Florida men’s basketball team’s offseason was answered on Memorial Day when guard Walter Clayton Jr. announced his return to the program for the 2024-25 season.

Clayton was one of two Gators testing out the draft waters. Senior wing Will Richard announced his return to Gainesville on Saturday.

An Iona transfer, Clayton hit the ground running in Gainesville as the team’s leading scorer in a program-record-setting 2023-24 season. He earned a Second Team All-SEC nod after averaging 17.6 points per game and scoring the sixth-most points in program history (633).

He will be one of the top returning bucket-getters in the SEC next year with sights on a first-round selection in the 2025 NBA draft after testing well at the G League Elite Camp, according to Swamp247.

Clayton’s return was the final piece of the puzzle for Golden this offseason. The Gators have three incoming transfers that will get serious playing time, but it’s the returning players that will lead this team back to the NCAA Tournament (and hopefully past the first round).

