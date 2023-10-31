Florida gets On3 RPM pick for coveted 2026 in-state safety

The Florida Gators are the early favorites to land a highly recruited safety from the Class of 2026.

West Orange High School defensive back Devin Jackson is projected to commit to the University of Florida, according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, displaying a 99.7% chance.

Jackson is making a name for himself as a high school sophomore, collecting 52 total tackles (26 solo) along with two pass deflections and a fumble recovery.

The 2026 recruit has been offered by not only Florida, but also Western Kentucky, Connecticut, Florida Atlantic and Florida State. Although FSU has yet to make an official offer, that might change within the next two years when more teams hop on the recruiting trail.

Jackson visited FSU once within the past year but has visited Florida a handful times already. The high school sophomore also has a past connection with Gators safety Jordan Castell since they both played together in high school.

Jackson told On3 that he likes to mimic the style of Castell and saw him as a mentor at West Orange High School.

There are no official ratings for the young recruit from either 247Sports or the On3 at this time.

