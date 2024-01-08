Florida gets no love again in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after loss to Kentucky

Florida nearly pulled off the upset against No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday, but a high-scoring loss failed to convince the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll voters that the Gators are a top-25 team.

Florida last appeared in the voting a month and a half ago, earning only a vote or two after a strong start to the season. National experts agree that Todd Golden’s team is likely to make the NCAA Tournament, but the Gators still don’t have that signature win needed to cement their resume.

Fortunately, Florida will have plenty of opportunities to prove itself over the rest of the month. Up next is No. 23 Ole Miss, and a matchup with No. 5 Tennessee is on the horizon. The Gators close out the month with a rematch in Kentucky, too.

Looking at the rest of the SEC, Auburn checks in at No. 16 this week after beating Arkansas, and both Alabama (9) and South Carolina (3) earned votes.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 14-1 788 (21) – 2 Houston 14-0 762 (10) +1 3 Kansas 13-1 754 (1) -1 4 UConn 13-2 685 – 5 Tennessee 11-3 661 – 6 Kentucky 11-2 628 – 7 North Carolina 11-3 592 +2 8 Arizona 12-3 556 +2 9 Oklahoma 13-1 490 +2 10 Illinois 11-3 455 -2 11 Duke 11-3 446 +2 12 Marquette 11-4 428 -5 13 Memphis 13-2 410 +2 14 Baylor 12-2 378 +4 15 Wisconsin 11-3 341 +6 16 Auburn 12-2 301 +8 17 BYU 12-2 251 -5 18 Colorado State 13-2 221 -4 19 San Diego State 13-2 198 +8 20 Creighton 11-4 147 +6 21 Gonzaga 11-4 146 +4 22 Clemson 11-3 133 -6 23 Utah State 14-1 77 – 23 Ole Miss 13-1 77 -4 25 Florida Atlantic 11-4 58 -8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 James Madison; No. 22 Texas; No. 23 Providence;

Others Receiving Votes

Texas 55; Nevada 45; Cincinnati 36; Iowa State 33; Dayton 33; James Madison 32; Grand Canyon 30; Miami (FL) 24; TCU 23; Wake Forest 21; Texas Tech 18; Ohio State 12; Seton Hall 11; Alabama 9; St. John’s 8; Providence 7; Michigan State 7; Indiana State 5; South Carolina 3; Princeton 2; Villanova 1; Northwestern 1; New Mexico 1;

