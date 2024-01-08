Florida gets no love again in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after loss to Kentucky
Florida nearly pulled off the upset against No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday, but a high-scoring loss failed to convince the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll voters that the Gators are a top-25 team.
Florida last appeared in the voting a month and a half ago, earning only a vote or two after a strong start to the season. National experts agree that Todd Golden’s team is likely to make the NCAA Tournament, but the Gators still don’t have that signature win needed to cement their resume.
Fortunately, Florida will have plenty of opportunities to prove itself over the rest of the month. Up next is No. 23 Ole Miss, and a matchup with No. 5 Tennessee is on the horizon. The Gators close out the month with a rematch in Kentucky, too.
Looking at the rest of the SEC, Auburn checks in at No. 16 this week after beating Arkansas, and both Alabama (9) and South Carolina (3) earned votes.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Purdue
14-1
788 (21)
–
2
Houston
14-0
762 (10)
+1
3
Kansas
13-1
754 (1)
-1
4
UConn
13-2
685
–
5
11-3
661
–
6
Kentucky
11-2
628
–
7
11-3
592
+2
8
Arizona
12-3
556
+2
9
13-1
490
+2
10
Illinois
11-3
455
-2
11
Duke
11-3
446
+2
12
Marquette
11-4
428
-5
13
Memphis
13-2
410
+2
14
Baylor
12-2
378
+4
15
11-3
341
+6
16
12-2
301
+8
17
BYU
12-2
251
-5
18
Colorado State
13-2
221
-4
19
San Diego State
13-2
198
+8
20
Creighton
11-4
147
+6
21
Gonzaga
11-4
146
+4
22
11-3
133
-6
23
Utah State
14-1
77
–
23
Ole Miss
13-1
77
-4
25
Florida Atlantic
11-4
58
-8
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 James Madison; No. 22 Texas; No. 23 Providence;
Others Receiving Votes
Texas 55; Nevada 45; Cincinnati 36; Iowa State 33; Dayton 33; James Madison 32; Grand Canyon 30; Miami (FL) 24; TCU 23; Wake Forest 21; Texas Tech 18; Ohio State 12; Seton Hall 11; Alabama 9; St. John’s 8; Providence 7; Michigan State 7; Indiana State 5; South Carolina 3; Princeton 2; Villanova 1; Northwestern 1; New Mexico 1;
Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.