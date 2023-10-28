Florida gets to host recruits for this year's UGA game: Here's who is visiting

This year's Florida-Georgia game presents a new recruiting opportunity for head coach Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.

As the home team this season in the neutral site game, Florida football will get to host recruits at EverBank Stadium for Saturday's game between the Gators and Bulldogs (3:30 p.m., CBS).

The inability to host recruits for the neutral site game was a bone of contention for Georgia coach Kirby Smart, enough that he voiced his opinion that the game would be better off on campus sites for recruiting purposes.

Last year, however, a loophole was built into the NCAA rules to allow coaches to host recruits at neutral site games. As the home team last year, Georgia hosted recruits in Jacksonville. This year, it's Florida's turn.

"It's definitely a benefit to get guys to the game," Napier said. "Certainly, Georgia was able to do it last year. We'll be able to do it this year."

Under Napier, Florida has put together the nation's third-ranked recruiting class for 2024, according to 247Sports. A number of those commitments will be in the stands on Saturday. Last week, UF's 2024 class was boosted by a commitment from five-star edge rusher L.J. McCray of Mainland High in Daytona Beach.

"You don't get to have any interaction with them when they're there, but they do get a seat in the stadium," Napier said. "I think that list is close to being full. It will be a good group.

"I do feel great about the product we have, our ability to attract some of the best talent in the country. We work hard at it. We'll continue to work hard at it."

Here's a look at the recruits who are expected to attend Saturday's game, according to Gator Country's Andrew Spivey:

2024 Class

DB Jameer Grimsley: four-star, Alabama commit

RB Jerrick Gibson: four-star, Texas commit

DL Michai Boireau: three-star, uncommitted, former Florida commit

LB Myles Graham: four-star, Florida commit

DL Kendall Jackson: four-star, Florida commit

LB Adarius Hayes: four-star, Florida commit

OL Mike Williams: three-star, Florida commit

DL Nasir Johnson: four-star, Florida commit

DB Josiah Davis: three-star, Florida commit

2025 Class

WR Jaime Ffrench: five-star, Alabama commit

OL Solomon Thomas: five-star, uncommitted

DL Jalen Wiggins: four-star, uncommitted

DB Hylton Stubbs: four-star, uncommitted

2026 Class

DB Devin Jackson: n/a, uncommitted

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football to host recruits against UGA in Jacksonville