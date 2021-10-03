Florida gets a failing grade in Week 5 from CBS Sports

Florida’s loss against Kentucky was a hard one to swallow. The Gators outgained the Wildcats by more than 100 yards, but several situations in which coach Dan Mullen showed no sense of urgency or aggressiveness in playcalling paired with Florida’s sloppiest game in years (it had 15 penalties, eight of which were false starts) culminated in UF’s first loss in Lexington since 1986 and only its second against UK in as long a span.

It was an ugly game, and it essentially ended any hopes at a return trip to the SEC Championship or the school’s first appearance in the College Football playoff.

For its efforts on Saturday, CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee gave Florida a fitting “F” grade.

The Gators lost at Kentucky for the first time since 1986 and now have two SEC loses on the season. They don’t have any CFP hopes at this point. Florida committed 15 penalties for 115 yards in the game with eight false starts at Kroger Field. Yikes.

Sallee summarized it succinctly. There aren’t many positives to take away from this one, and the Gators coaches will have a lot of time to figure out what went wrong considering this season is all but over from a goals perspective.

In Year 4 of Mullen’s tenure, it seems that Florida isn’t yet beyond dropping games like this, and until it is able to consistently dominate teams it is more talented than, a trip to the CFP will likely remain a pipe dream in Gainesville.

