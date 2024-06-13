Florida gets commitment from coveted 2025 punter prospect

Florida football increased its 2025 recruiting haul on Wednesday with the addition of four-star punter Hayden Craig out of North Bridgton (Maine) Bridgton Academy. The announcement came after a visit to campus on Tuesday.

According to Swamp247, Craig will receive a scholarship to play for the Gators.

With current punter Jeremy Crawshaw’s eligibility ending following the 2024 campaign and only Jack Muse on the roster as a walk-on behind him, the Orange and Blue had a void to fill in the specialists room. Alex Asparuhov was also under consideration over the past week but it appears that the Orange and Blue found their final answer at the punter position.

Scouting Review

“Craig attended the 2024 Kohl’s Eastern Showcase Camp in May. He had a strong showing and a well-rounded day. Craig scored 12/15 points on field goals and 104.15 points on kickoffs. His best kickoff was a 65-yard kickoff with 4.00 seconds of hang time,” according to the Kohl’s scouting report.

“His punting drill work was at the D1 level and he scored 105.6 points on his punt charts. Craig has some of the best leg talent as a combo athlete in the 2025 class. Craig earned a rating of 4.5-stars in December of 2023 with a good day at a winter Showcase Camp.

“He scored 11 points on field goals,106.4 points on kickoffs, and 103.4 points on punts. His biggest kickoff traveled 71 yards and had 3.75 seconds of hang time. His best punt went 46 yards and had 4,31 seconds of hang time. Craig is a very good combo kicker/punter who could improve a college team’s roster with his leg talent!”

Recruiting Summary

Craig is rated three stars and ranked No. 3 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the Kohl’s kicking service rates him at four stars and ranks him at No. 18 in the country among punters.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire