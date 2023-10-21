Florida-Georgia week is here: What you need to know about the week's and game day activities

For the 91st time, Jacksonville is here for the party.

The Florida-Georgia SEC football game will be Saturday at EverBank Stadium (3:30 p.m., CBS). The top-ranked Bulldogs will be trying to win three games in a row over the unranked Gators for the third time since 2011.

The football game will occupy only about four hours of a six-day period that includes a baseball game, concert, fireworks, the game's Hall of Fame luncheon and of course the non-stop party that is RV City, which kicks off the week when it opens on Tuesday.

Here's what fans need to know about the week of activities surrounding the game, including vital information on how to get there with more than 100,000 people descending on the stadium area on game day.

Florida-Georgia basics

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: EverBank Field.

TV: CBS-47.

Teams: No. 1-ranked Georgia is 7-0; Florida is 5-2. The Gators are the home team and its fans will occupy the West side of the stadium. Georgia is the visiting team and will be on the East side.

The rivalry: The record depends on where your allegiances lie. Georgia claims it has a 55-44-2 lead and Florida says its 54-44-2. Georgia counts a victory in 1904 against the Florida Agricultural College in Lake City, one of four "predecessor institutions" to UF. Florida's contention is that the legislature didn't establish the University of Florida in Gainesville until 1905. Georgia sports historian Dan Magill famously said about the 1904 game: "That's where Florida was back then. We can't help it if they got run out of Lake City."

City of Jacksonville Florida-Georgia website

In Jacksonville: The first game in Jacksonville was in 1915. The series rotated to other Florida and Georgia cities but has been in Jacksonville annually since 1933, with only three exceptions: the game wasn't played in 1943 because of World War II, and it was played at the campuses (Gainesville in 1993 and Athens in 1994) because of the renovation to EverBank Stadium. Georgia has a 48-44-1 lead over Florida in Jacksonville.

Florida-Georgia tickets

That's easy — there are none. The game sells out annually well before game week but there are always options on secondary markets. Ticketmaster, for example, had upper-deck seats for as little as $112 and club seats for $625 and up.

Florida-Georgia parking

As far as stadium lots are concerned, they, too, are sold out. Stadium lots will open at 8 a.m.

Private parking may or may not be available. Options listed by the city include Tailgaters Parking (904-353-1126), Combat Kitchen (904-477-2220), Competition Garage Doors Parking (904-358-1350) and Old Cypress Game Day Parking (904-316-4849).

If fans need assistance to their vehicles in stadium lots only, there will be a golf cart shuttle that begins during the fourth quarter. The carts will be available outside Gate 1 and will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests who need the service can have one companion.

Florida-Georgia RV City

Does Lot E have its own zip code yet?

RV City opens on Tuesday at 8 a.m. The unofficial capital of the Florida-Georgia game is sold out but there is a wait list. Fans who think they have a shot can email events@coj.net and leave names and phone number.

RV City is a kaleidoscope of orange and blue and red and black, with the RVs and golf carts decorated in team colors. It's a party all day and into the night and there have even been marriages performed.

Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame

Four new inductees will enter the game's Hall of Fame on Friday at noon in the East Club of EverBank Stadium: Earnest Graham and Joe Haden from Florida and coach Mark Richt and Terrence Edwards from Georgia. Tickets are still available by visiting eventbrite.com.

Florida-Georgia baseball

The Gators and Bulldogs baseball teams will offer their fans a preview of the 2024 season when they play at 121 Financial Ballpark on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with tickets available at the box office for $15.

Florida-Georgia Fire and Ice

After the baseball game, get your 90s drove on with an afterparty featuring St. Augustine homeowner Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Montell Jordan and Young MC. Baseball tickets include the concert, which will close with fireworks.

Florida-Georgia Welcome Center

The Florida-Georgia Welcome Center and Fan Fare will open at Daily’s Place Flex Field at 9 a.m., with interactive activities for fans and assistance for parking, tickets and where to find first-aid, comfort stations and other gameday information. The Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame Exhibit will also be on display showcasing the 2023 inductees.

First aid at Florida-Georgia

Information and first aid zones are provided by the City of Jacksonville and UF Health to provide basic medical help, first aid, transportation services information, directions, water and more. Information and first aid zones are open at noon and will remain open until 30 minutes after the game is over.

The zone locations are:

Lot P at Veterans Memorial Wall, 1145 E Adams Street.

Lot X at the service road entrance, south of Gator Bowl Boulvard eastbound.

Lot P at the Babe Ruth Statue, the corner of Georgia St. & Duval St.

Lot E, outside RV City, corner of Talleyrand & Gator Bowl Boulevard.

Across from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, corner of A. Philip Randolph and Duval Streets.

Fans are reminded that if they seek help for themselves or friends and family at the first aid zones, they will not be subject to legal action if the health issues are alcohol related.

Safety tips: Stay in groups, stay in high-traffic areas, choose a designated driver, take a photo of where you park, use Uber, Lyft, cab or free trolley.

There is a hotline to call for help: (904) 630-SAFE (7233).

Florida-Georgia stadium policies

Yes, there are a lot of rules, regulations and policies. But they're for the general safety and benefit of everyone packed into the madhouse that will be EverBank Stadium.

Prohibited items

No cameras with lenses longer than 6 inches.

No bags or purses larger than 12” x 6” x 12”

No coolers or containers including cans, cups, and bottles.

No strollers or umbrellas.

No pets (except special services).

No food or beverage from outside the stadium.

No seat cushions.

No video or audio recorders.

No whistles, noisemakers, air horns or laser pointers.

No poles or sticks, including selfie sticks.

No knives, guns, or any type of weapons or explosives.

No promotional materials.

Any other item deemed unacceptable by stadium management.

Banners or signs larger than 3’ x 2’

Tobacco-free zone: Smoking is prohibited inside the Stadium, there are no longer any designated smoking areas. Tobacco products, e-cigarettes or vaping are also prohibited.

Re-entry policy: If you leave the stadium, you're done for the day. There also are no provisions to check items at the gates or in the stadium. Fans will be asked to either take prohibited items back to their car or dispose of prohibited items at the entrance of the stadium. EverBank Stadium is not responsible for items left behind, lost, stolen or damaged. Possession of prohibited items is grounds for ejection from the stadium and Game tickets will be forfeited.

Hoisting your banner high at Florida-Georgia

Fans may bring handheld signs into EverBank Stadium, provided that the signs are appropriate and in good taste (as determined by stadium personnel) and meet the following requirements:

Signs must be event-related; must not be obscene, offensive, derogatory, commercial in nature or political; cannot obstruct the view of other guests, cover any stadium signage or other markings, or be affixed to the walls, pads, railings or any other part of the stadium; must be made of a paper or lightweight, cloth-like material; cannot utilize wood, pole, metal or similar types of materials for support; and must be no bigger than 3 feet by 2 feet.

Florida-Georgia traffic

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has estimated that in addition to the 80,000-plus fans who attend the game, another 20,000 congregate within the sports complex. Needless to say, traffic is always heavy.

Message boards will be displayed throughout the area with parking and traffic information. JSO advises fans to refer to those boards for information instead of navigation systems in vehicles or smartphones.

In the interest of safety, JSO is banning street-legal golf carts, motorized scooters and motorized coolers in the sports complex area, surrounding parking lots and streets leading to Riverfront Plaza. JSO also reserves the right to restrict all golf cart traffic as necessary due to vehicular traffic issues and safety concerns.

Bicycles and pedicabs are permitted but will be asked to leave if they obstruct traffic. Riding on sidewalks is not permitted.

The pregame pattern of three eastbound lanes and one westbound late on Bay Street and Ocean Street to the sports complex area will be in effect between 8:30-9 a.m. on game day.

Alternative transportation to Florida-Georgia

Fans who don't want to drive have numerous options to get to the stadium area.

Rideshare and taxi: Fans utilizing rideshare services such as UBER and Lyft for transportation after the game should arrange a meeting location on the West side of the stadium by Beaver Street and A. Phillip Randolph Boulevard., near Lot Z. Fans utilizing rideshare on gameday should exit on the West side (Gate 1 and Gallagher West Club Gate) to easily access rideshare pick-up location.

JTA Gameday Express: JTA will offer bus transportation to and from the game for $10 from downtown lots and $15 from suburban lots. The shuttles begin at 12:30 p.m. and will run until one hour after the game. Gameday Xpress passes must be purchased on mobile phones through the MyJTA app prior to gameday, providing a safe and secure way to buy your pass. Guests can purchase passes at any time, but buying them prior to game day is recommended.

Downtown lots: Kings Avenue Parking Garage, 1201 Kings Ave; Florida State College at Jacksonville downtown campus, 900 N. Laura Street.

Suburban lots: Beaches Lot at Wingate, 278 Penman Road South, Jacksonville Beach; Southside, JTB Park-n-Ride, 7000 Philips Highway; Northside, Armsdale Park-n-Ride, 3191 Armsdale Road.

Riders originating from FSCJ-Downtown will be transported to Lot Z. Please be advised that this lot is adjacent to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and is about a 10-minute walk to EverBank Stadium. Those who prefer a shorter walk to the stadium are encouraged to utilize one of JTA’s other Gameday Xpress lots.

If you originate from Kings Avenue, Beaches Lot at Wingate, JTB Park-n-Ride or Armsdale Park-n-Ride, you will be transported to Lot B, which is adjacent to the East gates at EverBank Stadium.

Customers with ADA concerns may board a Connexion vehicle to the game from the Kings Avenue lot. Customers will be transported to Lot C at EverBank Stadium.

Following the game, customers should return to their stadium drop-off location to board Gameday Xpress to their vehicle parking lot.

JTA Skyway: The free service will be in operation the entire weekend, with the station on Kings Avenue at Nira offering a park-and-ride service.

A Skyway map can be found at ride.jtafla.com/skyway.

Other downtown stations are LaVilla State, at Bay and Lee; Jefferson State, at Bay and Jefferson; Central State, at Bay and Julia; James Weldon Johnson State, at Hogan and Monroe; Rosa Parks Transit Station, Hogan and Union. Southbank stations are San Marco Station, Mary and San Marco; Riverplace Station, Mary and Flagler.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Florida-Georgia week: How to get to the stadium, how best to enjoy the day