Take that, Florida and Georgia. The SEC All-Sports trophy is Tennessee's | Mike Strange

Three cheers for Jordan Crooks.

How about a hand for Jacious Spears.

Give it up for Caleb Surratt.

Let’s hear a “Go Vols” for Dylan Jacobs.

Take a bow, Mona McSharry.

All rise for Johannus Monday.

By now you might have heard that the University of Tennessee captured the school’s second consecutive SEC All-Sports Trophy.

The award, presented by USA Today, is given by tabulating team results and finishes across all SEC-sanctioned sports for the 2022-23 school year.

The trophy has, more often than not, been the property of the Florida Gators. However, this makes two years in a row Tennessee has prevailed. Tennessee amassed 158 points to 141 for Florida and 135 for Georgia.

The Vols won the men’s race, followed by Florida, Alabama and Georgia. And the Lady Vols topped the women’s competition, ahead of Florida, Georgia and LSU.

The kudos start with Danny White, the athletic director who replaced Phillip Fulmer in 2021. White is two-for-two in SEC All-Sports Trophies.

White’s big splash was hiring Josh Heupel as football coach two years ago. Heupel’s second team finished 11-2 and flirted with the College Football Playoff before a dark November night in South Carolina.

The Vols were 6-2 in SEC play, tying for the second-best record behind Georgia’s 8-0. And the Vols beat both teams that also finished 6-2, Alabama and LSU.

Duane Ross, the first-year director of track and field, is another White hire who has immediately energized a sport. Same for Sean Carlson, the new director of cross country and distance racing.

KNOXVILLE, TN - June 13, 2022 - Director of Track & Field Duane Ross during his introductory press conference of as Director of Track & Field in the Ray and Lucy Hand Digital Studio in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Emma Corona/Tennessee Athletics

Most of the leadership personnel was in place before White arrived. Still, he has to be credited with fostering an atmosphere of excellence. Nearly every sport finished in the top half of the SEC standings (or championship meet).

It’s not necessary at this point to repeat the accolades of Hendon Hooker or Jalin Hyatt. Or Rickea Jackson or Santiago Vescovi. Or Jared Dickey or Drew Beam.

Or Ashley Rogers or Kiki Milloy, who led Tennessee to win SEC softball regular-season and tournament titles – UT’s only SEC team championship this year.

Tennessee celebrates after defeating South Carolina and clinching the SEC regular-season title at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, May 6.

But, literally, hundreds of athletes had a hand in UT’s All Sports Trophy. They got here from every corner of the map. From Knoxville, Mount Juliet and Memphis. And Saskatchewan and South Africa. Japan, Nigeria, Australia. Keep spinning the globe and you’ll find a Vol hometown.

Take Crooks. A sophomore from the Cayman Islands, Crooks was the SEC men’s swimmer of the year and the SEC and NCAA 50-meter freestyle champion.

Take Spears. The junior from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, won the Commissioner’s Trophy as the top points-producer at the SEC women’s outdoor track and field championships. Spears tallied 20.5 points, 10 of them winning the 100 meters in school-record time.

Take Surratt. The freshman golfer from North Carolina was named SEC men’s freshman golfer of the year and then became Tennessee’s first PING First-Team All-America pick. Ever.

Take Jacobs. He arrived a graduate transfer from Notre Dame and won three SEC distance titles – the 3,000 and distance medley relay indoors and the 5,000 outdoors. He was also runner-up at the SEC cross country meet last fall.

Take McSharry. The swimmer from Ireland swept the 100- and 200-meter breaststroke at the SEC women’s championship, helping the Lady Vols secure second place.

McSharry

And Monday. The junior from England became the fourth Vol ever to be named SEC men’s tennis player of the year. That’s three straight first-team All-SEC awards for Monday.

I could go on. Morghan Fingall was exceptional in volleyball. Jaida Thomas, a Texan, booted three game-winning soccer goals. Bryden Hattie, a Canadian, was the SEC men’s diver of the year.

It was a heckuva year to be a Vol or a Lady Vol.

Mike Strange is a former writer for the News Sentinel. He currently writes a weekly sports column for Shopper News.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee wins SEC All-Sports trophy for a second year