Florida-Georgia game bringing SEC Nation to Jacksonville

Perhaps the biggest question for some football every Saturday is whether to tune into ESPN’s College Gameday or SEC Nation for their pre-game fix.

That question will have a simple answer next week, though, at least for fans of the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs. Laura Rutledge, Tim Tebow and the rest of the SEC Nation crew will be broadcasting live from Jacksonville on Saturday ahead of The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

The broadcast will begin at 10 a.m. EDT and end at noon on the SEC Network from outside EverBank Stadium. Additionally, Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper, will also make the trip down to Jacksonville. Hosted by Marty Smith and Ryan McGee, the show will air Saturday morning from 9-10 a.m.

Marty & McGee will be filmed in Lot P, which is also where The Paul Finebaum Show will emanate from on Friday from 3-7 p.m.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 3:30 in Jacksonville. The game will air on CBS.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire