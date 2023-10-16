Florida-Georgia game 2023: Countdown clock to the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party

Get your grills ready: It's almost time for the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators will square off in one of college football's greatest rivalries on Saturday, October 28. It will be the 101st meeting between the two SEC rivals.

Since 1996, the Florida-Georgia game has taken place every year in Jacksonville, considered neutral ground between Gainesville, Florida and Athens, Georgia. The football game is far from the only event around EverBank Stadium: the pregame tailgating (and RV campground that fills out the week before) makes it a unique atmosphere across American sports.

The Bulldogs hold the advantage in the series with 54 wins, 44 losses and 2 ties. UGA has won the past two meetings en route to back-to-back national championships. UF's only win in the past six years came in 2020.

Can't wait till kickoff? Here's a countdown clock to the start of the 2023 Georgia-Florida game.

More from Florida football: It's time for Gators coach Billy Napier to open up the offense

UF football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 at Utah: L 24-11 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. McNeese: W 49-7 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Tennessee*: W 29-16 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Charlotte: W 22-7 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Kentucky*: L 33-14 Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, Oct. 14 at South Carolina* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Georgia* (in Jacksonville) Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Nov. 11 at LSU* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Florida State Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC Championship Game * SEC game

UGA football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. UT Martin: W 48-7 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Ball State: W 45-3 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. South Carolina*: W 24-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. UAB: W 49-21 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Auburn*: W 27-20 Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Kentucky* Saturday, Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Florida* (in Jacksonville) Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC Championship Game * SEC game

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Georgia-Florida game 2023: College football rivalry countdown clock