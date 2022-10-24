Florida, Georgia football release joint statement on Jacksonville rivalry game

The biggest game on the calendar for Florida football fans is coming up this weekend as the Gators make the trek over to Jacksonville for their annual matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs. The neutral site game is among the greatest and longest-standing rivalry games in college football having been played along the St. John’s River continuously since 1933 — save for a pair of games in the mid-1990s.

As is also the tradition, the question of whether or not the game should remain in Jacksonville on a neutral site has apparently once again arisen. Both the University of Florida and University of Georgia football programs released a joint statement on Monday regarding the future of the rivalry.

Joint statement from UF and UGA ahead of Saturday’s matchup, regarding the future of the rivalry. pic.twitter.com/mAuwwMcUnx — Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) October 24, 2022

The statement provides little if any substance on the topic and instead kicks the can down the road. It should be noted that the contract with Jacksonville runs through 2023 with an option to extend to 2025, so the issue will need to be addressed at some point sooner than later.

For now, the Gators are set to face the Bulldogs at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday with kickoff slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT and CBS Sports broadcasting the game.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire