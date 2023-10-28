Florida-Georgia 'College GameDay' predictions: Here's who picked Gators, Bulldogs to win

Florida (5-2, 3-1 SEC play) enters its Week 9 game vs. No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 4-0) as a 14-point underdog in what is informally known as "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party."

But odds and trends mean little when it comes to rivalry games, something ESPN's "College GameDay" crew knows all too well. How did that affect the way Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee and Co. picked Saturday's game?

Billy Napier's Gators will look to score what would be a massive upset over a Brock Bowers-less Bulldogs team. Meanwhile, Kirby Smart's Bulldogs team will look to continue what is approaching a historic win streak with a win in the neutral-site venue of EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

Here's a look at how the "GameDay" crew picked Florida-Georgia, which kicks off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET:

Florida-Georgia predictions on "College GameDay": Who Steve Smith Sr., Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso picked:

Desmond Howard: Georgia

Pat McAfee: Georgia

Steve Smith Sr.: Georgia

Kirk Herbstreit: Georgia

Lee Corso: N/A

