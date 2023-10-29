Florida Gators go voteless in AP Poll after Week 9 loss

The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party has come and gone and the Florida Gators are hungover after suffering a brutal beatdown.

The Orange and Blue went toe-to-toe with the triumphant No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and the talent separation gap is wider than the Grand Canyon. The Gators mustered a couple of touchdowns but they started getting hot a quarter too late.

Florida got the bad end of the stick and the Associated Press has voted them out of the picture once again. The Gators’ future opponents however are still surviving and making a name for themselves as the 2023 season hits the back nine.

Florida Gators (no votes)

The Gators were 18.5-point underdogs going into Saturday’s matchuo and it was made clear why that was the case. Florida struggled to hang with the current king of college football, failing to take convert stops into points and falling behind on the scoreboard early.

Florida’s opening drive was scripted and executed to perfection, but quickly fell apart when the Bulldogs sniffed out the game plan and adjusted accordingly.

The Gators have a daunting schedule ahead of them, but their next challenge will be a matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks, a team Florida should be able to compete with.

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Any surprises here?

The Bulldogs annihilated Florida, 40-23, and it doesn’t look like the world is falling after UGA lost Brock Bowers to an injury two weeks back.

The roster is too talented to fail and the Dawgs are a serious threat to become a dynasty come January.

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

MIKE FENDER / THE NEWS HERALD-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Seminoles can still claim to be unconquered for another week and are standing tall with its position in the College Football Playoff.

Florida State handled Wake Forest with ease, cruising to a 41-16 victory. The undefeated Seminoles will travel to Pittsburgh next week to keep its winning streak alive.

No. 13 LSU Tigers (+2)

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean

Perhaps one of the more inconsistent teams on the list is the LSU Tigers. Head coach Brian Kelly and his squad blanked Army on Saturday, 62-0, keeping their own win streak alive and building momentum.

The Bayou Bengals will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide next week to accelerate their push to an SEC West title.

No. 14 Missouri Tigers (+2)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Florida’s second to last opponent has been on the rise the past few weeks and are trailing right behind LSU on the AP poll.

Mizzou took down South Carolina, 34-12, and after the Gators’ recent loss, the Tigers are making a push of their own for the SEC East (while also praying for a Georgia loss). Mizzou will have the opportunity to take UGA down themselves next week in Athens.

Read more

Sunday Hash: Pat Dooley breaks down Bulldogs’ bludgeoning of Gators

Good, Bad and Ugly: Gators Wire reacts to Georgia’s beatdown of Florida

Pat Dooley’s Six Pack: Instant reactions to Florida’s loss vs. Georgia

Five takeaways from Florida’s lopsided loss to Georgia

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida football’s loss vs. Georgia Bulldogs

WATCH: Tre Wilson leads Florida into end zone on first drive against Georgia

Gator Nation gets ready for Florida-Georgia game day on Twitter

PHOTOS: Pregame highlights from Florida-Georgia matchup 2023

Follow

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire