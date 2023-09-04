Florida Gators-Utah game highest-watched ESPN Thursday opener since 2017

Florida football didn't have much success on the field in its 24-11 loss at No. 14 Utah on Thursday night.

But overall, the game was a ratings success. The game registered 3.2 million views for ESPN's most-watched Thursday opener since 2017.

Peak viewership was at 3.8 million, despite a dispute between Charter Communications and Disney that left the game blacked out for Spectrum Cable subscribers.

More: Taking ownership Florida football QB Graham Mertz 'not pointing fingers' after mistake-filled loss at No. 14 Utah

The Florida Gators struggled in all three phases of the game, falling behind 24-3 before scoring its lone TD on a 19-yard pass from Graham Mertz to receiver Caleb Douglas with 9:22 left in the fourth quarter. Mertz passed for 333 yards but Florida struggled in the red zone, scoring just 11 points in four trips.

Florida will look to bounce back in its home opener against McNeese State on Saturday at The Swamp (7:30 p.m., ESPU). The Gators will appear again on ESPN on Sept. 16 when they host Tennessee at The Swamp (7 p.m.).

Special teams gaffe: Florida football coach Billy Napier explains how two players with same number appeared on the field

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida football opener at Utah Utes draws largest ESPN audience since 2017