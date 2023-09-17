Florida Gators upset Tennessee Vols in Billy Napier’s first rivalry win

GAINESVILLE — The Florida Gators’ first rivalry win under Billy Napier — Saturday’s 29-16 upset of No. 11 Tennessee — was a validation of Napier’s blueprint.

The offense was efficient with major contributions from his handpicked players, including quarterback Graham Mertz. The defense derailed one of the best offensive coaches in the country. And four quarters of complementary football allowed the Gators (2-1, 1-0 SEC) to win a 10th consecutive home game against the rival Volunteers (2-1, 0-1). It was Napier’s second win over a ranked opponent; he upset Utah in his debut last season.

Mertz had a solid performance that showed why Napier and his staff chose the former Wisconsin starter from among two dozen potential transfer quarterbacks they scouted. Mertz, to his credit, made a few exceptional plays. On third and 5 near the end of the first quarter, he rolled right, pump-faked a defender out of his way and scrambled for a first down. At the end of the half, he looked left long enough and waited as long as possible to set up a screen to Montrell Johnson on the right. Mertz took the hit but completed the pass, which Johnson took 18 yards for a score.

But mostly, Mertz consistently converted unspectacular plays. He led a key 14-play, 82-yard drive midway through the first half for a score. He completed all seven of his passes (to five different receivers) on the series.

Mertz finished the first half 17-of-20 for 146 yards; one of his incompletions was a throwaway, and another hit receiver Ricky Pearsall in the hands. He also added a short touchdown rush in Florida’s most dominant half since Bucs quarterback Kyle Trask was here.

He got plenty of help from other players Napier has added through his first 22 months.

Johnson — who followed Napier from Louisiana — added a touchdown rush to his touchdown reception. Sophomore running back Trevor Etienne ripped off a dazzling 62-yard touchdown score as part of his 100-yard day. Receiver Eugene Wilson III, a Gaither High alumnus, had five catches on the first drive before leaving with an apparent upper-body injury. He did not return.

Their collective contributions were an encouraging sign of Napier’s ability to evaluate and acquire talent, which he says is the most important part of his business.

The defense was perhaps even more impressive. The Gators held the Volunteers to only 16 points, the third-lowest total of Josh Heupel’s head coaching career, including his three seasons at UCF. It was a suffocating performance that validated Napier’s decision to stick with his system after fielding a historically bad defense last year — and then entrusting its turnaround to a 29-year-old from Conference USA (coordinator Austin Armstrong).

Florida’s win was big enough on its own, but the context and circumstances made it massive. In Napier’s debut season, he became the first Florida coach ever to lose to the Gators’ four current annual rivals (Tennessee, Florida State, Georgia and LSU) in the same season. Going 0-5 against those teams would have increased the national speculation about his long-term future at Florida, only a quarter of the way through his second year. If nothing else, a defeat would have given the Gators their first 1-2 start since 1992.

Instead, the announced crowd of 90,751 deafening fans — the 12th largest ever for a Florida home game — witnessed a strong performance that, perhaps, suggests more will be coming.

The end was marred by some shoving surrounding the final play.

This story will be updated.

