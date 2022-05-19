Florida Gators Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Florida Gators Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Florida Gators Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Schedule & Analysis

Anthony Richardson, QB Soph.

As always, this is a fluid list considering all the talent across the board at Florida, but if all goes according to plan, Richardson is going to be the star of the show.

The 6-4, 237-pound rising star was part of a rotation last year completing 59% of his passes for 529 yards and six touchdowns with five picks, and he ran for 401 yards and three touchdowns. Now the hype is through the roof with his all-around skill set to rise up and become a top pro prospect.

Brenton Cox, LB Sr.

The 6-4, 253-pound hybrid playmaker on the outside made 41 tackles last year with eight sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss, and came up with 42 tackles with 3.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss in an All-SEC season in 2020 after making 20 stops as a freshman at Georgia.

Ventrell Miller, LB Sr.

6-1, 228. 164 tackles – injured last year and played just 2 games – 7.5 sacks, 15 TFL, 5 broken up passes in four seasons

Jason Marshall, CB Soph.

6-0, 192. 23 tackles, 1 INT, 3 broken up passes, 2 TFL in his first season

O'Cyrus Torrence, OG Sr.

6-5, 335. All-Sun Belt blocker over the last two seasons at Louisiana, he’ll likely work at right guard but could see time at tackle.

Trey Dean, S Sr.

6-3, 201. 174 tackles, 4 sacks, 9 TFL, 14 broken up passes in four seasons

Gervon Dexter, DT Jr.

6-6, 313. 70 tackles, 3 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 2 fumble recoveries in two seasons

Rashad Torrence, S Jr.

6-0, 197. 112 tackles, 3 INT, 3.5 INT, 2 broken up passes in two seasons

Justin Shorter, WR Sr.

6-5, 228. 66 catches for 818 yards (12.4 ypc), 6 TD in two seasons at Florida. 15 catches for 157 yards, 1 TD at Penn State

Montrell Johnson, RB Soph.

5-11, 210. 162 carries. 838 yards (5.2 ypc), 12 TD, 6 catches, 53 yards last year for Louisiana

