Florida Gators quiet critics with lopsided win over Vanderbilt

GAINESVILLE — Billy Napier’s Florida Gators responded from last week’s loss at Kentucky by doing what they were supposed to do Saturday. They beat a bad Vanderbilt team 38-14.

“It’s good to win on homecoming,” Napier said.

Florida (4-2, 2-1 SEC) jumped out to a 7-0 lead with Ricky Pearsall’s 14-yard touchdown rush six minutes into the game. Vanderbilt responded with fireworks — an 85-yard pass from Ken Seals to Will Sheppard down the left sideline.

The Gators, to their credit, bent but didn’t break on defense. Vanderbilt (2-5, 0-3) drove inside the 10 with another deep pass (from Seals to Junior Sherrill). The Commodores came away empty. Ja’Keem Jackson defended two passes, including the fourth-down incompletion, after surrendering the 52-yard play. Florida was also aided by Vanderbilt penalties and took a 21-7 lead into the locker room.

Starting quarterback Graham Mertz left the game with an injury after the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter. He missed the rest of the series and was replaced by Max Brown before returning.

Tight end Arlis Boardingham caught two touchdown passes, but neither was his most impressive contribution. That came in the third quarter after an intentional grounding penalty put the Gators behind schedule. Florida faced third and 15 at the Vanderbilt 34 when Mertz found Boardingham — a three-star recruit and signing-day commitment in Napier’s first class — 8 yards short of the marker. Boardingham broke one tackle and kept fighting. Fourteen yards later, Florida had a fresh set of downs.

Two plays later, Florida was in the end zone and up by three scores thanks to Mertz’s short pass to Gaither High alumnus Eugene Wilson III. He sped 9 yards and leaped into the end zone for his first career touchdown.

The Gators gave up a 21-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Richie Hoskins but answered with a 40-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.

Montrell Johnson surpassed 2,000 career rushing yards during the game.

Bucs backup quarterback Kyle Trask was among the announced homecoming crowd of 89,432 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Florida travels to South Carolina next week before its open date.

This story will be updated.

