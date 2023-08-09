Florida Gators QB Graham Mertz still sharp and other takeaways from fall camp

Florida football held its eighth practice of fall camp on Wednesday afternoon at the Sanders Practice Fields.

The Florida Gators are in the middle of practicing 15 times over three weeks in preparation for their season opener on Aug. 31 at Utah. UF continued to practice in full pads as it has throughout the week, ramping up contact drills for prepare for a Utah team that's considered the most physical in the Pac 12.

“Fall camp’s always a grind," Florida offensive lineman Dameion George Jr. said. "Just getting through the mental aspect, knowing every day it’s going to be hot. Every day’s going to be hot, especially in Florida."

As a result, Florida practiced indoors on Wednesday to prepare for its first intra-squad scrimmage of fall camp on Thursday. The scrimmage could determine the starting job at quarterback. Graham Mertz, Jack Miller and Max Brown are all competing for the job.

Here are three takeaways from the 15-minute open portion of practice.

Florida Gators QB Graham Mertz remains accurate

Mertz continues to show that he's the most accurate of the three quarterbacks competing for the starting job.

In passing drills, Mertz hit tight ends Tony Livingston and Arlis Boardingham in stride and was just as sharp connecting with receivers and running backs out of the backfield.

"We've seen the body of work and it's all going to matter," Napier said of the quarterback competition. "We're right in the middle of that process and we do have competition and we're looking forward to watching those guys for the next couple days."

UF offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua out of non-contact jersey

Florida offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua is out of a non-contact jersey this week as he tries to solidify a spot as a starter on UF's offensive line.

Mazzccua, a transfer from Baylor who was one of the top run blocking guards in the Big 12 last season, suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery last March. He returned on a limited basis at the start of fall camp last week. He's battling with freshman Knijeah Harris for the starting job at left guard.

CB Jason Marshall Jr., LB Scooby Williams sidelined

Cornerback Jason Marshall Jr and linebacker Scooby Williams were among defensive players who were out during the open portion Wednesday, instead working out in the weight room. Tight end Dante Zanders and offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV also worked out on the side in a non-contact jerseys, while offensive lineman Lyndell Hudson Jr. remains in protocol after suffering an injury in a car accident.

Florida receiver Caleb Douglas and freshman running back Treyaun Webb took part in drills in non-contact jerseys.

