Florida Gators NFL draft history: The last 30 Gators to be selected in the first round

The Florida Gators have produced 56 total first-round NFL draft picks in program history, the sixth-most in the nation.

Just in the last 10 years, Florida has had multiple players chosen in the first round on four occasions, and while there’s never been a No. 1 overall pick from Florida, scores of Gators have gone on to NFL stardom.

2010 was Florida’s best year for first-round talent in recent NFL history, as three Gators – Joe Haden, Maurkice Pouncey and Tim Tebow – were selected within the first 25 picks.

Here’s a look back at every Florida Gators star drafted in the first round of the NFL draft since 1997.

2021: Kyle Pitts

Pick: 4

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Position: TE

2021: Kadarius Toney

Pick: 20

Team: New York Giants

Position: WR

2020: C.J. Henderson

Pick: 9

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Position: CB

2018: Taven Bryan

Pick: 29

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Position: DT

2017: Jarrad Davis

Pick: 21

Team: Detroit Lions

Position: LB

2016: Vernon Hargreaves

Pick: 11

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Position: CB

2016: Keanu Neal

Pick: 17

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Position: S

2015: Dante Fowler

Pick: 3

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Position: OLB

2015: D.J. Humphries

Pick: 24

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Position: T

2014: Dominique Easley

Pick: 29

Team: New England Patriots

Position: DT

2013: Sharrif Floyd

Pick: 23

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Position: DT

2013: Matt Elam

Pick: 32

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Position: DB

2011: Mike Pouncey

Pick: 15

Team: Miami Dolphins

Position: G

2010: Joe Haden

Pick: 7

Team: Cleveland Browns

Position: DB

2010: Maurkice Pouncey

Pick: 18

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Position: C

2010: Tim Tebow

Pick: 25

Team: Denver Broncos

Position: QB

2009: Percy Harvin

Pick: 22

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Position: WR

2008: Derrick Harvey

Pick: 8

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Position: DE

2007: Jarvis Moss

Pick: 17

Team: Denver Broncos

Position: DE

2007: Reggie Nelson

Pick: 21

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Position: DB

2003: Rex Grossman

Pick: 22

Team: Chicago Bears

Position: QB

2002: Lito Sheppard

Pick: 26

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Position: DB

2001: Gerard Warren

Pick: 3

Team: Cleveland Browns

Position: DT

2001: Kenyatta Walker

Pick: 14

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Position: T

2000: Travis Taylor

Pick: 10

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Position: WR

1999: Jevon Kearse

Pick: 16

Team: Tennessee Titans

Position: DE

1999: Reggie McGrew

Pick: 24

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Position: DT

1998: Fred Taylor

Pick: 9

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Position: RB

1998: Mo Collins

Pick: 23

Team: Oakland Raiders

Position: G

1997: Ike Hilliard

Pick: 7

Team: New York Giants

Position: WR

1997: Reidel Anthony

Pick: 16

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Position: WR

