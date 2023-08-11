Florida Gators name Graham Mertz their starting quarterback

The Florida Gators needed only one scrimmage to decide that Graham Mertz would be their starting quarterback.

“We’ve seen enough,” coach Billy Napier told reporters Friday, before the announcement became official.

The news was expected; Napier said this summer that he didn’t intend to wait long before picking a quarterback for the Aug. 31 opener at Utah. And the Wisconsin transfer was the most likely option, ahead of Jack Miller (who started for UF in the Las Vegas Bowl) and redshirt freshman Max Brown.

The Gators brought Mertz in through the transfer portal because they needed a veteran presence after last year’s starter, Anthony Richardson, went to the NFL as a top-five pick. Mertz brings that. He started 32 games for the Badgers — tied for the sixth-most in program history — and helped Wisconsin win 19 games.

“The way he prepares for the game is off the charts,” linebacker Teradja Mitchell said.

Mertz, a 6-foot-3, 218-pound Kansas native, was one of the most heralded quarterback recruits in Wisconsin history but had a so-so career there. His debut was historic: 20 of 21 for 248 yards and five touchdowns against Illinois in 2020. But his completion percentage fell every season, from 61.1% in his first year as a starter to 57.3% last season.

He looked for a fresh start after Wisconsin changed coaches, and Florida provided one. Napier said earlier this year that eight staffers, including himself, evaluated two dozen potential quarterback additions through the portal in the offseason before landing Mertz.

Though Mertz isn’t flashy, he might not have to be in Florida’s system. The Gators have a solid offensive line and a potentially dynamic backfield with Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne. If Mertz can be more consistent with short and intermediate throws than the Gators were last year, there’s a path for Florida to have a better-than-expected season in Napier’s second year.

The Gators have a non-binding oral commitment from DJ Lagway, a five-star quarterback prospect in the 2024 class.

• • •

