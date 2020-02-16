On the eve of the NBA All-Star game, Bradley Beal attended a basketball game at his alma mater instead of preparing for the NBA All-Star game.

Beal, of course, was not named an All-Star despite displaying the highest scoring average ever for a player not named to the league's midseason exhibition.

Beal felt disrespected by it, his fiancee Kamiah Adams and his agent Mark Bartelstein were certainly mad about it, Moe Wagner faulted himself and the rest of the Wizards for the All-Star snub.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

You can now include the University of Florida mascot as someone who's less than pleased with the NBA's head coaches for failing to vote Beal in as an All-Star reserve.

In a tweet from Adams, Albert the Gator is holding up a sign that says, "Bradley Beal should be an All-Star. #SNUBBED."

Beal spent his freshman season playing at Florida before he was drafted third overall by the Wizards in 2012.

Whether you think Beal was snubbed or believe winning should be valued more than counting stats, it's hard to ignore just how many people have made it clear they disagree with Beal's exclusion from All-Star weekend.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE WIZARDS NEWS:

Florida Gators mascot weighs in on Bradley Beal's All-Star snub originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington