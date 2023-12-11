Florida Gators make in-home visit with 5-star safety recruit

The Florida Gators are doing all they can to salvage its place as one of the top destinations for future recruits. The team currently stands at No. 5 in the recruiting rankings according to 247Sports and Florida coaches are putting in their last words to entice the top players in the nation.

A five-star safety Xavier Filsaime hosted numerous schools at his home over a two-week span and UF defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong was among the esteemed guest list.

Filsaime is listed as a hard commit to the University of Florida, making his intentions known back in April. The commitment isn’t deterring other programs from entering their name into the recruiting fiasco, and the young prospect is certainly still listening to other offers before signing his name on the dotted line.

Not only did the five-star prospect welcome Armstrong to his humble abode, he invited defensive representatives from the Oregon Ducks and the Texas Longhorns as well.

According to 247Sports, Filsaime has a strong relationship with Oregon safeties coach Chris Hampton and there’s a strong pitch to get him to flip his commitment. Oregon has a lot of voids in its roster after losing players to the transfer portal and the NFL draft.

Texas, on the other hand, is making the same pitch to Filsaime, stating that the blue-chip recruit will make an immediate impact following a heavy load of roster turnover this offseason. Texas safeties coach Blake Gideon and head coach Steve Sarkisian both visited Filsaime’s home last Thursday to get an extra leg in the race.

Having the Texas head coach visit is a monumental advantage over the Florida Gators, considering that Armstrong was the only UF coach to pay a visit. Florida head coach Billy Napier was unable to make the trip and Filsaime let his curiosity known about the potential replacement for Corey Raymond, who was fired shortly after the loss to Florida State.

Armstrong had no clear answer for Filsaime, according to 247Sports.

Filsaime is a five-star safety from McKinney, Texas, and is ranked as the No. 33 recruit in the nation. The Class of 2024 member is also the No. 2 safety in the nation

The coveted recruit will keep pondering his options until national signing day in February.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire