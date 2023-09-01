Florida Gators fall at No. 14 Utah Utes to start Billy Napier’s year 2

SALT LAKE CITY — The Florida Gators hired Billy Napier to bring accountability, discipline and attention to detail to Gainesville.

Which makes the defining two-word phrase from Thursday night’s season-opening 24-11 loss at No. 14 Utah hard to fathom.

Equipment violation.

It came in the second quarter, after the Gators (0-1) made a rare third-down stop. Jason Marshall and Eugene Wilson both wore their No. 3 jerseys during the punt return — a rarely seen, inexcusable penalty for any team, let alone one with an army of analysts who are supposed to check and double-check every detail.

The 5-yard penalty gave the Utes (1-0) an automatic first down. They scored a touchdown three plays later to take a 14-3 lead that seemed insurmountable in front of the largest crowd in Rice-Eccles Stadium history (53,644).

It’s far too early to start talking about Napier’s future one game into his second season, but if it spirals the equipment violation will join other recent Florida lowlights (two linemen blocking each other against Georgia Southern, Marco Wilson’s thrown shoe against LSU).

Worse, it wasn’t the only costly, self-inflicted blunder Florida made. Down 7-3 in the second quarter, the Gators got inside the red zone … and were flagged for a delay of game penalty on third down. On fourth and 1, they committed a false start penalty, forcing them to settle for a 31-yard field goal. Florida missed.

In the red zone in the third quarter, Florida lined up illegally on third and 1. The Gators then failed on third and fourth down to come away empty — part of the 11 consecutive failed third/fourth downs Florida started with.

Maybe an excellent, supremely talented team could overcome those types of mistakes. But that description does not appear to fit these Gators, at least not after Week 1.

Florida brought in Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz to add consistency and experience to an offense that had high highs and low lows under top-five NFL draft pick Anthony Richardson. Mertz led them to 8 yards in the second quarter.

Midway through the game, Mertz had the following stretch in his dropbacks: incompletion, incompletion, sack, incompletion, incompletion, sack, 4-yard pass (where the tight end slipped before a defender arrived), 1-yard completion and an interception on a pass that hit Ricky Pearsall in the hands.

Not all of it was his fault, of course. A completely rebuilt offensive line allowed four sacks through the first three quarters. The running backs — expected to be a strength of this team — totaled 24 rushing yards at halftime. The secondary allowed a 70-yard touchdown pass on Utah’s first play from scrimmage, and the retooled defensive front failed to generate enough pressure. A garbage-time touchdown pass from Mertz to Caleb Douglas ended a Gators touchdown drought that spanned 118 minutes and 18 seconds, dating back to the fourth quarter at Florida State in last year’s regular-season finale.

The performance was ugly enough on its own, but it looks worse when you remember the way the Gators rallied for a 29-26 win over this Utah team in Napier’s debut a year ago at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. In the 362 days since that thriller, Florida has lost 8 of its 13 games. Its four-game losing streak includes: its first defeat at Vanderbilt in three decades; a heartbreaker at FSU; a 30-3 bowl beatdown by Oregon State where the only positive was a last-minute field goal that avoided a shutout; and an ugly loss to a Utah team without its star quarterback (Cam Rising), star tight end (Brant Kuithe), top tackling defensive lineman (Connor O’Toole) and all-conference defensive tackle (Junior Tafuna).

And it would have been worse, had Utah not overthrown a wide-open receiver on a trick-play double pass in the first half.

The Gators host McNeese next week.

This story will be updated.

