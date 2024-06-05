Florida Gators excel in Academic Progress Rate scores

The NCAA announced its annual Academic Progress Rate data on Tuesday and the Florida Gators had 15 teams that exceeded or equaled its respective sport’s national average.

Four members of the Orange and Blue earned the maximum score of 1,000: gymnastics, women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis, and volleyball. UF’s overall average APR is 986 — above the national four-year rate of 984.

“This APR report shows that academics are important to Gator student-athletes,” Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said. “Getting a degree from a top public university is a goal our Gators are working toward.”

Among the 15 teams to score average or better was football’s 981, which is above the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision national average of 968. Men’s (984) and women’s (985) basketball, as well as baseball (993), also exceeded the national averages of 968, 981 and 978, respectively.

Since 2020, a portion of NCAA revenue has been distributed to members based on the student-athletes’ academic achievement — including APR scores. Schools earn one academic achievement unit per year if their student-athletes meet at least one of these requirements:

Earn an overall single-year all-sport APR of 985 or higher

Earn an overall all-sport Graduation Success Rate of 90% or higher

Earn a federal graduation rate that is at least 13 percentage points higher than the federal graduation rate of the student body at that school

Florida qualifies for the NCAA revenue distribution as it meets the first two points.

The APR provides a real-time look at a team’s academic success by tracking eligibility and progress toward graduation of each student-athlete on scholarship. The current report contains multi-year rates based on the four years from the 2019-20 academic year through the 2022-23 academic year.

To compete in 2024-25 postseason action, teams must achieve a 930 four-year APR in this report. This is the 20th year of the APR.

Follow us @GatorsWire on X, formerly known as Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire