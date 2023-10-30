Florida Gators drop a tease for Saturday’s blackout uniforms

The highly anticipated, first-ever blackout game for Florida football is this Saturday and the Gators equipment staff is already teasing the new uniforms to the masses.

The only “real” look the Florida faithful has seen are close-up pictures of the black helmet, jersey and pants. There haven’t been any photoshoots yet, but authentic replica jerseys have been for sale at most Gators sports shops on UF campus, around the city of Gainesville, and online stores.

The Gators Twitter-verse will likely be blessed with a few more video and picture teases throughout the week, but for now, we’ll have to settle for a 10-second clip from the equipment staff, taking a peek at the new helmets.

The team will be wearing their black helmets this week leading up to Saturday’s game against Arkansas. @GatorsFB #GoGators pic.twitter.com/gPsfIqHPhK — GatorsEquipment (@GatorsEquipment) October 29, 2023

Saturday’s game against the Arkansas Razorbacks is labeled as the “Saluting Those Who Serve Game,” and the blackout jerseys are acting as a commemorative tribute to the armed forces and first responders.

Florida head coach Billy Napier is elated about Gators fans enjoying the look of the blackout jerseys, but wants to make sure they understand the tribute.

“I know Gator Nation is excited about the team wearing black uniforms, but I don’t want us to lose sight of the intent relative to creating awareness and showing gratitude and appreciation for all branches of our military and first responders,” said Napier. “We’re doing something that’s going to be a lot of fun, but ultimately, we’re hopeful that we can recognize and show appreciation for a lot of selfless people that have chosen a profession of service and put their lives at risk each day.”

The only downside to wearing all-black uniforms is that the Gators and Razorbacks are kicking off at noon EST under a hot Florida sun. Although, that might be more of a complaint for the student section, who will be baking on the east side.

The Gators show off their new uniforms while the game broadcasts live on ESPN2.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire