Florida Gators beat No. 8 Georgia, 19-11

ATHENS, Ga. - Eighth-ranked Georgia fell to Florida 19-11 Saturday as the Bulldogs dropped their only home series of the regular season at Foley Field.

Fast Facts

Sophomore Zach Harris, who broke his nose Friday in the bullpen, got his fifth start of the season and provided 3.1 innings, allowing four hits, four runs with two strikeouts two to fall to 5-1.

Redshirt sophomore Charlie Condon (3-6, 2 RBI, 2B, HR) extended his hitting streak to 24 games, with a double in the first inning. He hit his 60th career homer in the 8th inning including his NCAA-leading 35th of the season.

Junior Slate Alford (2-5, RBI, HR) hit his 16th home run of the season, coming in the 8th inning.

Graduate Clayton Chadwick (2-2, RBI, 2 2B) entered the game in the 7th inning and added a pair of doubles, giving him a total of 14 on the year.

DJ Radtke pitched 2.1 scoreless innings as he was one of seven who saw action Saturday. The Gators posted a 12-run inning in the fourth.

The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a record of 39-14 and 17-13 in the SEC, their best regular season mark since 2019 (42-14).

Key Quotes

Charlie Condon, 1B

On the loss…

“If anything, I think it’s a bit of a wake-up call. We are obviously in a good spot, but we’re not a finished product by any means. We’ve been playing good baseball recently, but any day you give up a 12-spot, it’s about what you have left in the tank after that happens. We seemed to do a good job of showing some fight. At the end, it felt like we were right there with it and stayed in it, not giving our bats away, we had a couple of pitchers come in and try to get outs. It’s about doing the best you can with the situation.”

Ike Cousins Head Coach Wes Johnson

On the team’s performance today…

“We didn’t play as well today, but there were some positives. I thought the fight that our offense showed late in the game was good. Zach [Harris] threw the ball well for a couple of innings, but people don’t know that he broke his nose in the bullpen yesterday, so he pitched today with a broken nose. I thought he was throwing the ball well. He did get a little weak in the 4th. I have to give them credit. They were getting off some good swings. We have to clean up the guys that came in after him. You’ve got to be able to come in, execute pitches, and shut them down, and we didn’t do it. I challenged our team after that inning to play the second half of the game with some pride and see if we can win the second half, and we did. I thought our offense showed a lot of fight and didn’t quit.”

Up Next

Georgia will be the sixth seed in the SEC Tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, and play Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. ET. Georgia's first round opponent will be determined at the end of SEC play tonight. All of Georgia's SEC Tournament games will be available on SEC Network and the Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network.