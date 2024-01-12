Florida Gators athletic director reveals details for stadium renovations

The Swamp… where only Gators get out alive.

An iconic structure in the college football universe, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is being set to undergo a large renovation following the 2024 football season, and there’s a lot of negative opinions stemming from the Florida faithful because its reported the project may reduce the total capacity of the stadium.

The Florida Gators always carry a significant advantage while playing at home with a 88,548 capacity, so rumors of reducing the number immediately sparked an uproar among Florida die-hards.

UF athletic director Scott Stricklin made an appearance on Sportscene, a WRUF/ESPN Gainesville radio program to clear the air and shed more light on what Striklin and the UAA are planning.

“At one point I think we might have mentioned that we might have to reduce capacity. That is not the goal,” Stricklin said. “The goal is to be in a situation where we can have the same number of Gator fans that have been coming the last 30 years to continue to come. In a perfect world, we don’t impact capacity negatively and we’re able to be at the same number.”

Stricklin also stated that he sees the project as more of a “restoration” and that is why he hired Crawford Architects, a company that oversaw the update of the historic baseball stadium Fenway Park in Boston. The athletic director wants to keep the iconic structure intact, but improve the overall quality.

“The wing walls, the proximity of the fans to the field,” Stricklin said. “Not putting a bunch of chairbacks everywhere just because that does take away from what makes it unique. We’re going to be very careful whatever we do. We don’t know exactly what that is.”

“We’ll start in the next eight to twelve months and come up with an idea that we can take to Gator Nation and say, this is the vision,” Stricklin continued. “That’s going to be significant because obviously, it’s the most important facility we have.”

Only time will tell what happens to the beloved stadium, but Florida fans are rightfully anxious to see what results will show from the project. The important part is Stricklin is listening to the fans and understands the concern for arguably the most important building on campus.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire