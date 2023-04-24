Florida Gators among fastest shrinking fanbases in college football
Times are tough for the Gator Nation as two of the big three sports have struggled in recent years. In particular, the football program has suffered a pair of consecutive sub-.500 campaigns — going 6-7 in the last two — for the first time since the 1978 and 1979 seasons.
Not even a coaching change could help the hapless Orange and Blue as the Gators traded in a dull Dan Mullen for a shiny, new Billy Napier ahead of 2022. The fans still remained disgruntled with another losing season.
A sports marketing firm known as SBRnet recently did a study on the fastest-shrinking fanbases in college football, with Florida making the top (or bottom, if you prefer) 10 schools coming in at No. 6. The Gators have seen a minus-26% (552,494 fans) reduction in their fanbase according to the data.
Also included on the list are the Auburn Tigers in the top spot (minus-47%; 945,599 fans), followed by the Iowa Hawkeyes (minus-42%; 544,136 fans), Washington State Cougars (minus-41%; 126,929 fans), Stanford Cardinals (minus-40%; 382,268 fans), Kansas Jayhawks (minus-27%; 284,624 fans), respectively. Then following Florida are the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (minus-25%; 861,466 fans), Mississippi State Bulldogs (minus-22%; 114,579 fans), Texas Longhorns (minus-22%; 690,896 fans) and North Carolina State Wolfpack (minus-22; 150,504 fans).
