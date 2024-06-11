Florida Gators 2024 schedule: Kickoff times, TV information announced

The Florida Gators have released kickoff information for almost their entire 2024 football schedule.

Some of the details were previously announced, including a 3:30 p.m. opener against Miami on ABC. But the SEC is able to provide more details about the entire season because it now only has one TV partner (ESPN). Instead of waiting to learn kickoff times two weeks or six days ahead of time, fans can plan road trips knowing whether the game will be at noon or in the afternoon/evening (and whether they’ll need a hotel the night before or the night after).

TV designations will still be made closer to the games and are unknown unless listed.

Florida Gators 2024 football schedule

Aug. 31 vs. Miami: 3:30, ABC

Sept. 7 vs. Samford: 7, ESPN+/SEC Network+

Sept. 14 vs. Texas A&M: 3:30, ABC

Sept. 21 at Mississippi State: Noon, ABC or ESPN

Sept. 28: off

Oct. 5 vs. UCF: Night, TBD (6-8)

Oct. 12 at Tennessee: Flex (3:30-8)

Oct. 19 vs. Kentucky: Flex (3:30-8)

Oct. 26: off

Nov. 2 vs. Georgia (Jacksonville): 3:30, ABC

Nov. 9 at Texas: Noon, ABC or ESPN

Nov. 16 vs. LSU: Flex (3:30-8)

Nov. 23 vs. Mississippi: Noon, ABC or ESPN

Nov. 30 at Florida State: TBA

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.