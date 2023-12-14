Florida Gators’ 2024 football schedule released. It’s a doozy.

The Florida Gators’ 2024 football schedule was unveiled Wednesday and it is, as expected, arguably the toughest in program history.

The non-conference schedule for Billy Napier’s third season has been previously announced and is brutal with three Power Five opponents. It starts with an Aug. 31 opener against Miami in the programs’ first matchup since they kicked off the 2019 season against each other in Orlando. Florida’s non-conference schedule also includes an Oct. 5 matchup with UCF and ends at Florida State on Nov. 30. The UCF game will be the fourth between the schools and the first in Gainesville since 2006.

The Gators’ SEC opener is a home game against Texas A&M. It will also be the SEC debut of new Aggies coach Mike Elko, who replaced Jimbo Fisher.

Florida’s two open dates are Sept. 28 and the traditional spot before the Georgia game in Jacksonville.

The Gators visit Texas on Nov. 9 in the first meeting between the programs since 1940.

Another previously announced game of note: USF travels to Alabama on Sept. 7.

Next season will be the first with Texas and Oklahoma as SEC members. The schedule will not feature divisions. The SEC has not yet announced the composition of future years’ slates, including how many conference games each team will play.

Kickoff times and TV information will be announced closer to the season.

Florida Gators 2024 football schedule

Aug. 31: vs. Miami

Sept. 7: vs. Samford

Sept. 14: vs. Texas A&M

Sept. 21: at Mississippi State

Sept. 28: Off

Oct. 5: vs. UCF

Oct. 12: at Tennessee

Oct. 19: vs. Kentucky

Oct. 26: Off

Nov. 2: vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)

Nov. 9: at Texas

Nov. 16: vs. LSU

Nov. 23: vs. Mississippi

Nov. 30: at Florida State

• • •

