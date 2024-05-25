Florida G Will Richard returning to school after testing NBA draft waters

Senior guard Will Richard will return to the Florida Gators men’s basketball team for the 2024-25 season after withdrawing his name from the 2024 NBA draft, according to Swamp247.

Richard came to Gainesville after a standout freshman year with the Belmont Bruins. He’s started 65 games for the Orange and Blue since then, averaging 10.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in a Gators uniform.

In 2023-24, Richard was a key cog in Florida’s offense, scoring 11.4 points per game. He is one of the team’s best returning three-point shooters after making 34.5% of his shots from deep last year.

Richard should be an everyday starter once again for Florida next season now that his return is official. Fellow Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. is the other player Todd Golden is waiting to make a decision. He participated in the G League Elite Camp and will need to withdraw his name from the draft by Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET to retain eligibility.

Joining Richard and Clayton in the projected starting lineup are FAU transfer Alijah Martin at the 1 and Chattanooga transfer Sam Alexis and sophomore Alex Condon in the frontcourt.

Barring injury, Richard should eclipse the 1,000-point threshold as a Gator this season. He’ll start the year with 744 and has never scored fewer than 333 points during a full college season.

