Florida G O’Cyrus Torrence listed on injury report ahead of LSU game

Offensive guard O'Cyrus Torrence is questionable for Florida’s upcoming game against the LSU Tigers, according to the Gators’ Week 7 depth chart.

Losing Torrence for any length of time would impact Florida’s offense significantly. Pro Football Focus ranks him as the No. 1 guard in all of college football and he’s anchored the right side of Florida’s line for all six games this year. Florida’s running game might not see the same success if he can’t go on Saturday.

Head coach Billy Napier fielded questions from the media during his weekly availability Wednesday night and was optimistic that Torrence would play despite his inclusion on the injury report.

“I think we’ll be okay,” Napier said when asked about Torrence’s injury. “We’re just telling you the truth. He’s a guy who hasn’t participated 100% in practice, and we’ll make some decisions over the next couple days.”

#Gators depth chart vs. #LSU. O’Cyrus Torrence listed as questionable for the first time this season. pic.twitter.com/prTya75OqY — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall_) October 12, 2022

If Torrence can’t go, Florida will go with Richie Leonard IV at right guard and have Jalen Farmer as a backup. UF listed Leonard as the backup left guard last week, so Torrence is clearly banged up enough for the team to make some changes to the rotation in case they are actually without him,

The good news in the trenches is that Michael Tarquin is off the injury report and listed as “OR” option at right tackle with Austin Barber, who has earned a shot to keep the starting job over the last few weeks. PFF says Barber is a top-20 tackle in the country right now, but Tarquin has the better pass-blocking grade.

Story continues

Torrence could end up being a game-time decision on Saturday, but he’s not the kind of player to take a game off unless he’s forced to. He’s playing himself into a first-round grade, so staying healthy is important.

Related

CBS Sports weekly SEC projections includes primetime Florida vs LSU matchup Gators hosting elite 2024 offensive tackle for matchup with LSU Two Gators on watchlist for College Football Comeback Player of the Year award Florida hosting this 4-star South Carolina commit for LSU game This Gator highlighted in SI's recent 2023 draft prospect watch list

List

Florida vs. LSU: Wednesday betting odds for Week 7 matchup

List

Dooley's Dozen: Previewing Gators' Week 7 matchup with LSU Tigers

List

ESPN's FPI update still has Florida bowl eligible after Week 6

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire