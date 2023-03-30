Florida G O’Cyrus Torrence ‘wouldn’t mind at all’ being with Jaguars

Defensive needs are at the top of the priority list for the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason, but it’s never a bad idea to address the offensive line.

While the Jaguars spent big to acquire right guard Brandon Scherff last offseason and found a promising young starter in center Luke Fortner, the left guard position is far from secure with Ben Bartch and Tyler Shatley battling for the starting role. So it’s not hard to imagine the Jaguars targeting Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence with the 24th overall pick.

In an interview with Talia Baia of Inside the Gators, Torrence said he doesn’t hate the idea of staying in North Florida and playing for the Jaguars.

O’Cyrus Torrence said “it’s possible” when asked if he’ll end up at the @Jaguars 👀@InsideTheGators pic.twitter.com/pdIaDdRuot — Talia Baia (@talia_baia) March 29, 2023

“It’s possible,” Torrence said of landing with the Jaguars. “I had a formal with them at the combine and it went great, so it’s possible. I mean, I wouldn’t mind. I like the offensive line coach [Phil Rauscher]. I like the scheme that they’re doing. So I wouldn’t mind at all.”

Torrence, 23, was a unanimous All-American in his first and only season with the Gators after transferring from Louisiana-Lafayette. Pro Football Focus credited Torrence with allowing 14 hurries, one quarterback hit, and not a single sack in three years of college football.

The Jaguars have drafted 12 Florida players in their franchise history, four more than any other school.

More 2023 NFL Draft!

Oklahoma State DL Tyler Lacy set to visit Jaguars Jaguars 7-round mock draft: 9 potential targets after free agency 2023 NFL mock draft: Post-free agency 1st-round projections feature QB movement in top 3

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire