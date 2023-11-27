Florida-FSU game ranked among last in top games of Rivalry Weekend

The Florida Gators had their 2023 campaign forced to a close on Saturday by the Florida State Seminoles, after a loss to its in-state rival knocked the Gators to a 5-7 record and out of bowl game eligibility.

It was a low-scoring affair in Gainesville, Florida, with two backup quarterbacks duking it out on the gridiron and fighting for any positive yardage. The Seminoles scored the go-ahead touchdown within the final two minutes of the game to prevail and keep their hopes alive for a trip to the College Football Playoff.

Despite the intensity felt by fans of both programs, the experts at ESPN think the 2023 edition of the rivalry showdown was anything but an instant classic. Staff writer Bill Connelly thought both offenses were lackluster, making the low-scoring affair a bore.

Connelly kept his analysis FSU-based and he doesn’t sound confident for the Seminoles’ future.

“After the Seminoles barely figured out how to hold on to their unbeaten record and CFP hopes in Gainesville. (FSU quarterback) Tate Rodemaker, who will fill in for the injured Jordan Travis for the rest of the season, took three sacks — including one in the end zone for a safety — and threw for just 134 yards, and the Noles trailed 12-0 in the second quarter. But two Trey Benson touchdowns and a short field goal gave the Noles a 17-15 lead, and Benson’s rugged 26-yard score with 2:48 left and a Kalen DeLoach interception sealed the deal.”

As for Florida, the football program will now turn to the recruiting trail and transfer portal during the offseason and prepare for a new football year in 2024. The Gators finished the regular season with five straight losses.

