Florida freshman offensive lineman involved in scooter accident

Florida freshman offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil had a rough start to his second week of school. Isabella Douglas of The Alligator reported that he was involved in a scooter accident on Monday morning.

The Gainesville Police Department report said Mugharbil’s scooter collided with a semi-truck at 9:30 a.m. EDT at Northwest 16th street. GPD’s spokesperson Graham Glover said that no life-threatening injuries occurred.

Head coach Dan Mullen confirmed the scooter accident during his media availability and said that Mugharbil is OK but didn’t have all the details.

The Murphy, North Carolina, native enrolled at Florida this summer. 247Sports ranked him as a four-star prospect and the 20th best interior offensive linemen in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to the Gators on Nov. 6, 2020.

He was also the highest-ranked offensive lineman out of the three Florida signed the last cycle. Mugharbil was also not included on the two-deep depth chart released Monday morning, indicating he would not contribute much right away.

