Florida freshman football player Eugene Wilson III inks local NIL deal

The breakout season for Florida football freshman wide receiver Eugene Wilson III has resulted in some Name, Image and Likeness opportunities.

This week, Wilson inked a deal with Alsander GNV, a student apartment complex in Gainesville within walking distance of UF's campus. Under the deal, Wilson will promote the apartment's amenities such as its top tier fitness center, pool deck and study rooms.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Wilson, from Tampa, has caught four TD passes over his last three games for the Florida Gators. Earlier this month, Wilson earned Shaun Alexander national freshman of the week honors for performance against Arkansas, in which he had 8 catches for 90 yards and 2 TDs.

For the season, Wilson leads UF in receiving TDs (5) while ranking second in receptions (51) and receiving yards (479). He's also added 54 yards rushing on five carries while starting eight games.

Florida senior receiver Ricky Pearsall said that Wilson's personality is blossoming as he has made plays and become more comfortable in his role.

"You can't ignore how good of an athlete he is and the big strides he took this year," Pearsall said. "I'm just super proud of him. I look forward to watching him on TV one day when I have an off day or something on a Saturday and watching him ball out on the television on a Saturday.

"I'm super excited for him. He's going to be an amazing player in the future. He is now."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators freshman WR Eugene Wilson getting NIL opportunities