Florida freshman DB signs NIL deal with local fitness apparel company

Florida freshman cornerback Sharif Denson is the first college football player to sign a name, image and likeness deal with Gainesville-based fitness apparel company Athlicity, according to a release from the company.

Athlicity and Denson’s deal is for the upcoming summer line launch. It’s the first NIL deal he’s signed and the first college football player the company has brought in.

“NIL is a huge part of my college experience,” commented Denson. “I’m thankful for the opportunities it provides me to help build my own brand. Athlicity, being Gainesville based, is a great partner to showcase my marketing opportunity as a Gator.”

Denson was a four-star recruit by 247Sports measure, ranked No. 218 overall in the class of 2023 and No. 25 among cornerbacks. He figures to be a major part of Florida’s secondary under defensive backs coach Corey Raymond over the next three seasons.

Athlicity has NIL deals with five Florida soccer players and recently signed UF gymnast Bri Edwards in January. Denson represents a major step forward in the NIL market for the company.

“Our partnership with Sharif is on a new level,” added a company representative. “We all grew up huge fans of the game and the University, and we know what type of impact players like him have. We are grateful for our partnership, not only because of the marketing impact and what he brings to the table, but because of the joy seeing players like him succeed both on and off the field.”

The product line Denson will help launch is set for a July debut. The Florida football team will kick off its season August 31 on the road against Utah.

More Football!

Gators to get this physically-gifted tight end on campus for May visit USA TODAY Sports' SEC power rankings following spring practice season This USA TODAY Sports mock draft has Anthony Richardson outside top 10 Florida Gators among fastest shrinking fanbases in college football Major rule change to speed up college football games in 2024 and beyond

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire