Florida free falls in NET rankings after second Vanderbilt loss

Florida basketball’s losing streak reached three-straight games on Saturday when the Vanderbilt Commodores beat the Gators in Nashville, 88-72, as the Gators’ season continues to sink into the mire. It was the second time Vandy beat the Gators in 2023 having also seized an 88-80 win in Gainesville on Feb. 11.

The Orange and Blue entered the game at No. 57 in the NET rankings and subsequently fell seven spots to No. 64 following Saturday’s defeat. The Gators are now 14-15 overall and 7-9 in Southeastern Conference competition, holding a 2-12 record in Quadrant 1 matchups, 1-2 in Quad 2, 7-1 in Quad 3 and 4-0 in Quad 4.

Next on the schedule for Florida are the Georgia Bulldogs, who host the Gators on Tuesday night inside Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia. UGA is currently ranked No. 145 in the NET and beat UF in their meeting earlier this season in Gainesville, 82-75. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. EST and the game can be watched on the SEC Network or heard on the Gator Sports Network.

