Florida four-star running back Jason Patterson on his official visit: ‘The Rutgers love is crazy’

Jason Patterson is definitely feeling the love from Rutgers football.

A standout performer for Sneads High School (Sneads, FL), Patterson is considered one of the fastest football players at his position in the nation. He recently ran a 109.97 time in the 100 meters in spring track.

A four-star recruit according to ESPN.com, Patterson had 2,721 rushing yards last season with 35 touchdowns.

He is slated to take official visits in the coming weeks to Boston College and Cincinnati.

Perhaps all the love from Rutgers shouldn’t be a surprise. Earlier this week, Florida defensive back Josh Philostin told Rutgers Wire that the Scarlet Knights were recruiting him the hardest.

It seems that Rutgers has done a good job of targeting certain players and making them feel loved:

“Rutgers is the school I’d say probably recruits me the hardest – I hear from everyone on the staff . We communicate every day or almost (every day).”

