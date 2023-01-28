Florida four-star defensive tackle reduces list of top schools, includes USC

D’Antre Richardson of Jones High School in Orlando holds 27 offers from various Power Five and top schools.

Robinson eliminated just 12 schools from contention with a new top-15 list. The group of schools still in the hunt for Robinson included the USC Trojans, who will search for depth at the interior defensive line position with the transition to the Big Ten.

Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Pitt, USC, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and UCF make up the remainder of the list, he announced this past week, with the Florida Gators being at the top.

The class of 2024 four-star defensive lineman stands at 6-foot-3 1/2, 300 pounds. He produced 51 tackles at the nose tackle spot in the 2022 season.

Robinson has set a visit with Florida and posted a picture of his recent visit at Texas, so he is one of the more coveted defensive players in the nation for the class of 2024.

