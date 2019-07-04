Florida forward Stokes transfers after Blackshear arrives

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida power forward Isaiah Stokes, the younger brother of former Tennessee standout Jarnell Stokes, is transferring after two years of injuries and inconsistency.

Stokes entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, one week after former Virginia Tech forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. decided to join the Gators as a graduate transfer. Blackshear, who averaged 14.9 points and 7.5 rebounds last season, will be eligible to play immediately and would have limited Stokes' minutes.

Stokes is the fifth player to transfer from coach Mike White's program in the past six months, following Chase Johnson (Dayton), Keith Stone (Miami), Deaundrae Ballard (South Alabama) and Mike Okauru (UNC Wilmington) out the door. Most of them left in search of more playing time.

White is expected to have his best team in five seasons in Gainesville. Blackshear joins three returning starters and a top-10 recruiting class that features McDonald's All-Americans Scottie Lewis and Tre Mann.

Stokes was coming off knee surgery when he arrived on campus in 2017 and never was able to shed enough weight to get into peak shape. He averaged 2.7 points a game last season.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25