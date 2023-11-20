Florida forward among College Sports Wire’s under-the-radar freshmen

Florida basketball is off to a strong start to the 2023-24 campaign with three wins in its first four tries — the only loss coming against the now-top-25 Virginia Cavaliers in Game 2. The Gators’ early success has hinged on recent acquisitions from both the recruiting trail and transfer portal finding their groove.

Among the standouts in the first couple of weeks of play is forward Alex Condon, a true freshman from the Land Down Under who has helped bolster Todd Golden’s frontcourt. So far, he has averaged 19.5 points, 3.5 boards and 2.3 assists in 31 minutes through four games.

As such, College Sports Wire’s Andy Patton recognized the 6-foot-11-inch, 230-pound forward as one of the top freshmen in the country who are currently flying under the radar.

“Condon is an Australian big man whom Todd Golden scooped up to back up Marshall transfer Micah Handlogten, and the results so far have been quite promising,” Patton notes. “Condon can space the floor and score around the rim and is an intriguing prospect to watch in the SEC.”

Next up for the Gators are the Pittsburgh Panthers, who they face in the first of two NIT Season Tip-Off tournament matchups held in Brooklyn, New York. Opening tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET and can be watched on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire