Florida football WR Ricky Pearsall earns Senior Bowl invite

Ricky Pearsall has enjoyed a successful two-season stint as Florida football's leading wide receiver.

He will get an opportunity to display his talents in front of NFL scouts and personnel directors at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., on Feb. 3, 2024.

NFLDraftBuzz.com projects the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Pearsall as a fourth-round pick, but he could raise his stock with a strong showing in Mobile.

"It's a great honor to be able to get that opportunity for myself and it's something it's another goal I had to go out there and earn," Pearsall said. "But I think it's going to be really good for myself just because I'm going to be out there and showing like how good I am in one-on-ones, creating separation, just more things to put on tape in front of people."

A blessing & honor to get this opportunity. #shocktheworld1 https://t.co/FJVY4dPjJG — Ricky Pearsall Jr. (@S1ickSzn) November 20, 2023

Pearsall is 52 yards shy of becoming the first 1,000-yard wide receiver for the Florida Gators since Taylor Jacobs in 2002. He's made 64 catches for 948 yards and four TDs, while adding three carries for 62 yards and two rushing TDs. Last week, Pearsall had his second rushing TD of the season, from 39 yards, against Missouri.

The 1,000-yard receiving mark, Pearsall said, was a goal he set before the start of the 2023 season. He will have one more game to do it, or perhaps two, if Florida (5-6, 3-5 SEC) can upset No. 5 Florida State (11-0) on Saturday at The Swamp (7 p.m., ESPN) and become bowl eligible.

"It's right there, 52 yards away," Pearsall said. "But I'm more than a personal goal kind of guy. Obviously, team goals override that for myself. I think the W is going to feel a lot better than any personal achievement to me personally, but I know within myself that I'm a thousand-yard guy. Whether I get it or not, I'm a thousand-yard guy."

