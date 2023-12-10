Florida football welcomes former Los Angeles Chargers assistant

Florida’s football program appears to have found its newest secondary coach in former Los Angeles Chargers assistant secondary coach Will Harris, according to On3 on Sunday.

Harris and UF head coach Billy Napier conducted a Zoom on Dec. 5 as the latter sought a replacement for Corey Raymond, who was a well-respected secondary coach but simply did not leave enough on the field this fall.

Harris initially made his mark with the Washington Huskies, with whom he helped develop several athletes who went on to play in the NFL, including corners Trent McDuffie, Kyler Gordon, Elijah Molden, Byron Murphy Jr. and Myles Bryant and safety Taylor Rapp. Prior to that, he had stints with Northwestern Oklahoma State (2013) followed by Humboldt State (2014) and Dixie College (2015).

The up-and-coming coach got his first taste of FBS experience on the San Jose State Spartans staff for two years before moving on to Seattle. After U-Dub, he took his first defensive coordinator job in 2022 when he joined the Georgia Southern Eagles.

His season with the Chargers this year is his first and only in the NFL. Harris’ return to the college ranks will likely benefit him as Harris has seen a lion’s share of success with the amateurs.

