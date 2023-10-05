Florida football vs. Vanderbilt: Scouting report, prediction

There's plenty on the line for Florida football when it hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday for homecoming at The Swamp (4 p.m., SEC Network).

The Florida Gators (3-2, 1-1 SEC) need a win to remain in the thick of the SEC East and restore confidence with the fanbase after a lackluster showing in a 33-14 loss at Kentucky last week.

The loss dropped UF to 9-9 in its first 18 games under head coach Billy Napier.

"There's nobody that wants to have more success than this group of players, and ultimately I feel responsibility to do a better job for them," Napier said.

SEC picks: SEC Week 6 score predictions: Expert picks for winner of every college football game

Can defense bounce back?: Was UF football defensive performance against UK an aberration, or sign of things to come?

Florida also will be looking to avenge a 31-24 loss at Vanderbilt last season, which started a three-game losing streak to close the 2022 season. It was just UF's second loss to Vanderbilt in the last 34 meetings between the two schools.

"Last year’s Vandy game, I almost cried," Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. "We knew we were supposed to win that game and we kind of went out there not with the right mentality."

Here are five storylines to watch for Florida's game against the Commodores:

How will Florida handle preparing for Vanderbilt's QBs?

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea has been non-committal about whether he will start AJ Swann or Ken Seals at quarterback against the Gators. Swann has the bigger arm but has been turnover-prone (11 touchdowns to 7 interceptions) on the season. He's also coming off an elbow injury that sidelined him against Missouri. Seals started against Missouri and completed 20 of 31 passes for 259 yards with 2 TDs and an interception. "Two quarterbacks who are very similar to some degree in terms of skill set, level of athleticism and who they are as passers," Napier said. "They both have similar experience." Regardless of who plays, Florida will need to do a better job pressuring the quarterback after coming up with no sacks and no QB hurries last week at Kentucky. "I also would say that ultimately you're trying to create favorable down and distances where you have an opportunity to affect the quarterback," Napier said.

Can Florida's defensive backs cover Vandy's wide receivers

Vanderbilt's strength of its offense lies in its receiving corps, led by preseason All-SEC standout Will Sheppard (32 catches, 443 yards, 7 TDs), freshman London Humphreys (12 catches, 299 yards, 3 TDs) and sophomore Jayden McGowan (24 catches, 302 pounds). It will be a test for Florida cornerbacks Jason Marshall Jr. and Jalen Kimber to stay with Vandy's receivers in coverage. Look for defensive back Jaydon Hill and safety Jordan Castell to play a significant role in pass defense as well. Staying with Sheppard is the first priority. "They've done everything they can do to put him in position, inside and outside and get him the ball," Napier said. "They’ve done a good job of that so far. He has some height and length, he’s got good ball skills, he’s heavy-handed, tough to tackle, wins a lot of 50-50 balls. He’s definitely a focal part of their offense.”

Can Florida exploit Vandy's pass defense and make big plays downfield?

Vanderbilt's pass defense ranks 12th in the SEC, giving up 261.0 yards per game. The Commodores also have given up 41 pass plays of 20 yards or more, which is worst in the SEC. Florida should have chances to throw the ball downfield, if quarterback Graham Mertz can connect on them and if UF's offensive line gives him time to throw. With wide receiver Caleb Douglas out 4-6 weeks, Florida may have to turn to other targets in the passing game to complement leading receiver Ricky Pearsall, including Kahleil Jackson, Andy Jean, Marcus Burke and Eugene Wilson III, if he returns from injury.

Can Florida regain control of the line of scrimmage?

The Gators were out-rushed 329-69 last week at Kentucky. Playing more physical has been emphasized this week in practice. Vanderbilt doesn't pose the same threat rushing the football as Kentucky as the Commodores rank 13th in the SEC in rushing offense at 97.3 yards per game. Still, UF's first goal is to win one on one matchups up front while staying sound on run fits. On offense, Florida has dropped to 11th on the SEC in rushing offense (140.6 ypg) after ranking fifth in rushing offense last season. The Gators could be down two starters on the offensive line (left tackle Austin Barber and center Kingsley Eguakun) and will need others to step up to open holes in the run game.

Will returning home spark the Gators?

Florida is 3-0 at The Swamp this season and 7-2 at home since Napier took over as head coach. The Gators have played at a different gear at home, with the biggest win of UF's three-game homestand in September coming in a 29-16 upset of Tennessee. "The Swamp, that’s like having a 12th man out there," Johnson said. "They help us in so many ways from the volume, from the humidity, all types of things. I love playing in The Swamp. Every time I play in The Swamp, it’s like my first time playing there.”

Prediction

Florida 35, Vanderbilt 17: The banged-up Gators will get a big passing day from Mertz and force a few turnovers to get back on track after their disappointing loss at Kentucky.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Scouting report Florida Gators football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores