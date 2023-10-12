Florida football vs. South Carolina: Scouting report, prediction

Florida football coach Billy Napier has looked into everything -- from sleep to arrival time to simulating crowd noise -- to change road preparation in an effort to pick up its first win away from The Swamp this season.

The Florida Gators (4-2, 2-1 SEC) have a prime opportunity Saturday when they play at reeling South Carolina (3:30 p.m. SEC Network). The Gamecocks (2-3,, 1-2 SEC) are coming off a bye after a 41-20 loss at Tennessee in which season-long defensive issues continued to surface. South Carolina has given up 30 or more points in three of five games this season, ranking 13th in total defense (443.0 ypg) and last against the pass (301.4 ypg).

Still, it's up to UF's inconsistent offense to exploit that weakness. Florida has lost by an average margin of 16 points in road losses to Utah and Kentucky this season, scoring an average of 12.5 points per game in the process.

"The quality of the football hasn’t been very good in those two occurrences this year," Napier said. "We have to play better football. A number of things contribute to that, though.”

Here are five storylines for the Gators entering their game against the Gamecocks:

Can Florida football establish the run game on the road?

The Gators have averaged just 41.0 rushing in two road games on 1,6 yards per carry. The return of sophomore running back Trevor Etienne, to complement Montrell Johnson Jr., should spark the ground game this week. Johnson rushed for 135 yards and a TD last week against Vanderbilt. "We gotta just lock in on our details," Johnson said. "Details to playcalling, details to making changes. I feel like on the road we have trouble with just managing the level of attention to details. I feel like if we get those down pat, we'll be alright." That also includes the offensive line playing detailed and physical up front. “It’s definitely on us," Florida center Jake Slaughter said. "We need to go in there and execute, do our job. That is the cornerstone of our offense, being able to run the ball well. It opens us everything else.”

Can UF football's defense limit big plays in the passing game?

Florida's defense has shown more consistency than a season ago, ranking third in the SEC in total defense (286.8 ypg allowed), third in scoring defense (16.8 ppg) and third in third down defense (26.4 percent conversions allowed). But one area where UF's defense has been susceptible is big scoring plays. The Gators have given up four TDs of 55 yards or more, including three TD passes. South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is capable of generating big plays with his arm and receiver Xavier Legette is a threat wherever he lines up on the field. Florida will need to maintain discipline on defense to keep big plays at a minumum.

Can the Florida Gators exploit South Carolina's poor pass protection?

Injuries on the offensive line have led to South Carolina having issues protecting Rattler this season. The Gamecocks have surrendered 23 sacks this season, tied with Arkansas for second most in the SEC. Florida, though, hasn't generated much of a pass rush this season with just nine sacks in six games this season. It sets up as a breakout game for UF edge rusher Princely Umanmielen, who hasn't made as much of an impact getting to the quarterbacks as expected. Umanmielen has just 2 sacks and 4 tackles for loss in six games this season.

Can Florida Gators QB Graham Mertz connect on more big plays downfield?

Mertz has posted an exceptional 80 percent completion rate (140-175) but connections downfield have been few and far between. Of Mertz's 140 completions, only nine have been 30 yards or longer, tied for Auburn for the fewest in the SEC. More big throws could be required as defenses cotinue to creep up and take away shorter routes, which Napier said hasn't happened yet. "A number of our completions, there are vertical options on the play and they just have been covered," Napier said. Florida must also give Mertz, who has been sacked 15 times, time to throw for the routes to develop. "There's a number of factors here relative to how the season has went so far," Napier. "But ... watch us play last year. I mean, we did it last year, you know, and I think ultimately, hopefully going forward, we'll be able to take advantage of some of that."

How will Florida football handle any South Carolina special teams tricks?

Florida is coming off its cleanest game on special teams against Vanderbilt, with no glaring miscues. Ricky Pearsall had an 18-yard punt return and Trey Smack connected on his lone field goal attempt, from 40 yards, to improve to 7 for 7 on the season. South Carolina burned the Gators on special teams for its lone TD against UF last year, with Kai Kroeger connecting with Dakereon Joyner on a 48-yard TD pass on a fake punt. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and special teams coach Pete Lembo put a strong emphasis on the third phase of the game. Florida needs to be ready for any special teams surprises again this season. "You want to avoid any game-changing plays and you're trying to create one," Napier said. "Certainly, when you talk about how you defeat South Carolina, that's part of the equation."

Prediction

Florida 28, South Carolina 17: It won't be easy, but the Gators will grind a way to their first road win of the season. Florida will win the line of scrimmage, with Etienne and Johnson Jr. both having big days on the ground, and Mertz will make enough throws to pull the game out.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Scouting report Florida Gators football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks