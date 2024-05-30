Florida football vs Samford a night kickoff at The Swamp. Here's when the game will start

Florida football will play its second game of the season under lights at The Swamp against Samford.

The SEC announced the Florida Gators vs. Samford game on Sept. 7 will kick off at 7 p.m. ET and air on SEC Network Plus and ESPN Plus.

Florida is 1-0 all-time against Samford, an FCS school from Birmingham, Ala. The last time the two teams meet, Florida won a wild 70-52 shootout against the Bulldogs on Nov. 13, 2021, at The Swamp.

Samford is coming off a 6-5 season under head coach Chris Hatcher, who has gone 51-38 in nine seasons with the Bulldogs.

Florida is coming off a 5-7 season entering head coach Billy Napier's third year at the helm. The Gators return 16 starters, including quarterback Graham Mertz and freshman All-SEC wide receiver Eugene Wilson III. Florida has been active in the transfer portal during the offseason as well with the recent additions of Arizona State wide receiver Elijah Badger and Colorado cornerback Cormani McClain.

2024 Florida football schedule

Aug 31 — Miami, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Sept. 7 — Samford, 7 p.m., SEC Network+, ESPN+

Sept. 14 — Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Sept. 22 — at Mississippi State, TBD

Oct. 5 — UCF, TBD

Oct. 12 — at Tennessee, TBD

Oct. 19 — Kentucky, TBD

Nov. 2 — Georgia, Jacksonville, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Nov. 9 — at Texas, TBD

Nov. 16 — LSU, TBD

Nov. 23 — Ole Miss, TBD

Nov. 30 — at Florida State, TBD

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida football vs Samford a night kickoff at The Swamp