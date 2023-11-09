Florida football vs. No, 19 LSU: Scouting report, prediction

Florida football coach Billy Napier has tried different messages to motivate the team through its up-and-down season.

Following Wednesday's practice, Napier quoted New York Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, who said his biggest fear was going into a game unprepared.

The Florida Gators (5-4, 3-3 SEC) put in plenty of work this week to prepare Saturday for No. 19 LSU (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).

The key will be to slow down a high-powered Tigers offense that leads the SEC in scoring (45.2 ppg) and total yards (544.6 ypg). Under second-year coach Brian Kelly, LSU (6-3, 4-2 SEC) is coming off a disappointing 42-28 loss to No. 8 Alabama that put a severe dent in its SEC West title hopes.

Florida in on a two-game losing streak after a 39-36 overtime loss to Arkansas at The Swamp. Napier said spirits remain high for UF, as the Gators will begin a stretch against three straight ranked teams needing a win to clinch bowl eligibility for a sixth straight season. After LSU, Florida plays at No. 15 Missouri on Nov. 18, then hosts No. 4 Florida State on Nov. 25 to close the regular season.

"I continue to be impressed with his group in terms of continuing to show up," Napier said. "Attitude, energy, still working to get better, still pursuing playing a complete game. That’s been our focus.”

Here are five storylines to watch for Florida in its matchup at LSU:

Can UF football's passing game take advantage of a banged-up LSU secondary?

Injuries have depleted LSU's secondary to the point where they started freshman Ashton Stamps and sophomore Laterrance Welch at the two cornerbacks last week against Alabama. For the season, LSU has surrendered 236.3 yards per game, an anomaly for a program that, like Florida, regularly produces NFL defensive backs. Florida quarterback Graham Mertz has been consistent throughout the season and freshman wide receiver Eugene Wilson III is coming on, with 3 TD catches over his last two games. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (55 catches, 773 yards, 4 TDs) is vying to become UF's first 1,000-yard receiver since Taylor Jacobs in 2002.

Can the RB duo of Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne get the UF football run game going in their home state?

Johnson, a Louisiana transfer from De La Salle High in New Orleans and Etienne, from Jennings, La., near the gulf coast, grew up at LSU fans. But both ended up at rival Florida instead. Johnson said he was snubbed by LSU in the recruiting process and is seeking revenge. "I just wanna show those coaches, you know, that atmosphere what I can do, what they kind of missed out on," Johnson said. Johnson rushed for just 35 yards on 12 carries last week against Arkansas and has rushed for 555 yards and 4 TDs on the season, while Etienne has rushed for 529 yards and 4 TDs. LSU's run defense ranks 13th in the SEC (171.1 yards), so UF should have some chances to establish ball control and keep the talented Daniels off the field.

How will UF football's defense handle dual-threat LSU QB Jayden Daniels

It's appearing more likely that Daniels (concussion protocol) will play on Saturday after being on track to take part in full contact practice on Thursday. Daniels is putting together a Heisman-worthy season with an SEC-high 2,792 yards passing and 27 TDs to go with 684 yards and 6 rushing TDs. Florida has struggled containing mobile quarterbacks, as Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson rushed for 92 yards and 1 TD last week against the Gators. The return of defensive linemen Cam Jackson and Tyreak Sapp could keep UF's defensive line rotation more fresh to stop Daniels. Overall, Florida's defense has struggled in its last three games, giving up an average of 40.3 points. "This is a game that requires 11 players to be on the same page," Napier said of the defense. "I think some of our issues have been just that, that one player, maybe a mental error, poor fundamentals, techniques, poor leverage poor eye discipline. Some of which is, you know, growing pains, young players. But also, look, we've got to coach better and play better, right? So, it all matters. I don't think it's one thing, you can't point to one thing."

Can Florida football contain the dynamic LSU receiving duo of Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas?

Nabers has already eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the season with 66 catches for 1,152 yards and 10 TDs, while Thomas has 45 catches for 768 yards and 11 TDs. Both receivers are big, fast and phyiscal, which will present a challenge for Florida cornerbacks Jason Marshall Jr. and Jalen Kimber. Florida has been susceptible to surrendering big plays in the passing game, allowing an SEC-high 14 pass completions of 40 yards or more. "Anytime the offense has consistent success on us, I feel like it's a lot of self-inflicted errors," Florida cornerback Devin Moore said. "So just this week of practice, just getting that extra film in, extra recovery, extra technique work in, and just trusting our coaching."

How will UF football handle playing in Death Valley

Florida has lost seven of its last nine meetings at LSU, with its last win at Tiger Stadium coming on Nov. 19, 2016, when UF held on to beat LSU 16-10 on dramatic, late goal line stand. Night games at Tiger Stadium are never easy and if it's close to a sellout of 102,321, crowd noise will be a factor. “I played there a handful of times and it’s awesome," Napier said. "That’s one of the things about this place and this league, you get to go play in some of the iconic places, places you dreamed of competing in. You grew up your entire life watching games on TV in those venues and to go get a chance to go do it is pretty special.”

Prediction

LSU 42, Florida 35: Expect both offenses to move the ball up and down the field throughout the game. Daniels will come up with a big play in the fourth quarter to put LSU up for good and continue to vault his Heisman candidacy.

